CNN Announces First Key Speakers For Global Perspectives: In Doha Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: CNN has announced the first speakers for the inaugural Middle East chapter of its Global Perspectives events franchise, taking place in Doha, Qatar on October 29, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Investment Authority Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi; Chief Executive Officer, Higgsfield Alex Mashrabov; President & CEO; Novonesis Ester Baiget; Chief Executive Officer, HUMAIN Tareq Amin; Mayor of Kyiv, Chair of the Association of Ukrainian Cities and former world heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko; and Yasmina El Abd, Actress & Singer are among an initial list of major political and business leaders, cultural visionaries, and innovators taking the stage at the dynamic one-day program.

CNN anchors and correspondents from the Middle East, Europe, and the United States will lead the discussions, with Wolf Blitzer and Bijan Hosseini now joining Christiane Amanpour, Richard Quest, Becky Anderson and Eleni Giokos on stage.

Global Perspectives: In Doha will explore the concept of 'The Invisible World' – examining the forces quietly reshaping how the world works. Topics will focus on areas from the global systems that keep economies, communication and everyday life moving, to an exploration of who controls attention, and why the value of human instinct, creativity, leadership and resilience will grow as technology accelerates and systems become more automated.

With cross-sector expertise and a truly global range of viewpoints, the first speakers for Global Perspectives: In Doha also include:

Co-Founder & Principal Advisor, Angel City FC Julie Uhrman, COO & Managing Partner, 500 Global Courtney Powell, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Secretary General, Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Qatari Olympic and World Champion Mutaz Barshim, and Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, and Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Mastercard Shamina Singh.

Group SVP, GM APAC, & Global Head of Productions at CNN Ellana Lee said:“Global Perspectives: In Doha will bring together a formidable line-up of some of the region and the world's most compelling voices, and we're excited to announce the first of those today. Together we'll be exploring the ways in which power, influence, technology, business, and culture intersect in today's constantly shifting world, and looking to the future through the prism of this unique and increasingly important region.”

Highlights from the event and news-making interviews will also feature across CNN platforms, followed by a dedicated show to be broadcast for worldwide audiences on CNN International and for CNN All Access subscribers in the US.

Global Perspectives: In Doha is hosted in partnership with Media City Qatar and is taking place at the Rosewood Doha. The event also provides opportunities for commercial partners, including previously announced sponsor Dangote, to reach and engage with those attending Global Perspectives, as well as CNN audiences across the world.

Further details on speakers and programming will be announced in due course. To find out more about the event and to register interest in attending Global Perspectives: In Doha please visit here.