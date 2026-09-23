NSW Legislative Assembly Hansard Records Community Work Of Gurjinder Singh Gavy

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The community work associated with Gurjinder Singh Gavy, a youth and community representative from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, has been mentioned in the official Hansard record of the New South Wales (NSW) Legislative Assembly.

The reference appears in a Private Member's Statement titled“ Blacktown Electorate Community Services”, delivered by Mr Stephen Bali MP, Member for Blacktown, on September 15, 2026. The statement acknowledges the contribution of local community organisations and individuals working to support residents in the Blacktown area.



Stephen Bali MP mentions Student Union and its leader in a statement on Blacktown community services



Among the groups mentioned was Student Union, led by Gurjinder Singh Gavy, who is also referred to as“Gavy” in the statement.



Official Hansard extract

The relevant passage in the NSW Legislative Assembly Hansard (Proof) reads:

“One such group is Student Union, led by Gurjinder Singh Gavy, who is affectionately known as Gavy. Student Union supports students and helps them with guidance and in navigating practical challenges and government systems when needed. Commendably, Gavy is a passionate advocate for students and has expressed a desire to expand his service if given the opportunity,” Mr Stephen Bali MP, Member for Blacktown, NSW Legislative Assembly Hansard, September 15, 2026



The statement describes Student Union's role in supporting students through guidance, practical assistance and help in navigating government systems when required. It also refers to Gavy's advocacy for students and his stated desire to expand his service if given the opportunity.



The reference was made during a Private Member's Statement by an individual Member of the NSW Legislative Assembly. It does not constitute a resolution, award or formal endorsement by the Assembly. The Hansard reference is nevertheless a documented mention of community work in an official state parliamentary record.



About Gurjinder Singh Gavy

Gurjinder Singh Gavy is associated with Rottanwali village in the Sadulshahar Assembly constituency of Sri Ganganagar district, Rajasthan.



According to organisation-prepared profile material, he currently serves as:



Chairman, NRI & Overseas Congress Cell, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC)

National President, Indian Overseas Youth Congress Australia (IOYC Australia) President, Student Union India–Australia

His activities have focused on community engagement, student guidance, youth outreach and support for the Indian diaspora across India and Australia.



Statement by Gurjinder Singh Gavy

“The mention of community service-related work in the official record of the NSW Legislative Assembly is both an honour and a responsibility. My effort has always been to provide practical assistance to students, members of the Indian diaspora and people in need,” Gurjinder Singh Gavy.



Source and verification note

This release is based on a copy of the NSW Legislative Assembly Hansard (Proof), dated September 15, 2026, received directly by email from the Member's office.



The relevant statement is titled“Blacktown Electorate Community Services”, and the speaker is identified as Mr Stephen Bali MP, Member for Blacktown.



The quoted English passage has been reproduced from the unedited Hansard extract supplied. A separate highlighted version containing different wording was also received for reference; that edited version has not been used for the quotation.



The live final Hansard record on the NSW Parliament website could not be independently retrieved using the available search tools at the time of preparing this release. Accordingly, no unverified or assumed link has been included. The record should be cross-checked against the final published Hansard when it becomes available.



The organisational designations and biographical details included in this release are based on organisation-prepared profile material and related published references. They have not been independently confirmed through a separate authoritative news source. No dates of appointment have been inferred.