(MENAFN- NewsVoir) VAHDAM India has been ranked No. 38 among the Best Workplaces in Asia 2026 in the Small & Medium category by Great Place To Work®.

VAHDAM India Ranks No. 38 Among Best Workplaces in Asia 2026

The recognition comes as VAHDAM India continues to grow its business globally while putting equal focus on building a workplace where employees can learn, take ownership and grow with the company.

This is a significant improvement from the company's previous Asia ranking. Last year, VAHDAM India was ranked No. 97 among the Best Workplaces in Asia in the Mid-Sized Organisations category.

The company has also been recognised among the Top 5 Best Workplaces in India and the Top 10 Best Workplaces for Women, making this a strong year for VAHDAM India across workplace recognition programmes.

Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM India, said,“We have always believed that the kind of company we want to build starts with the kind of workplace we create. As we have grown, we have tried to give our teams the freedom to take ownership, experiment, learn and make decisions. To see that reflected in these recognitions is very encouraging. The Asia ranking is particularly special because it shows how far the team has come in a relatively short time.”

For VAHDAM India, the focus on its people has grown alongside the business. With the company now established across international markets, it has continued to build teams across functions while encouraging a culture where employees are given responsibility early and are encouraged to think like owners.

The company's recognition among the best workplaces for women is also an important part of this journey, reflecting its efforts to create a workplace where employees have opportunities to build long-term careers and grow with the organisation.

Kalpesh Tiwari, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), VAHDAM® India, said,“For us, building a good workplace is really about creating an environment where people feel trusted and have the space to do their best work. We want our teams to take ownership, learn from their experiences and grow along with the organisation. These recognitions are encouraging because they show that the culture we are building is being felt by our people, and that matters the most.”

The latest recognition adds to VAHDAM India's growing list of workplace achievements and comes at an important stage in the company's journey as it continues to build an Indian consumer brand with a global presence.