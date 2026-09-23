Buildspace Launches Integrated Industrial And Logistics Development Platform With A 3 Million+ Sq Ft Pipeline And Over 165 Acres Under Mandate

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) BuildSpace Development Management Pvt. Ltd., an integrated industrial and logistics infrastructure development platform, has announced its formal launch with an identified development pipeline of approximately 3 million+ sq ft across four projects and more than 165 acres of land under development mandate.

Rohan Latad, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BuildSpace

Based on management estimates, the identified development pipeline represents an estimated project value of approximately INR 6,000 million, while the land under mandate has an indicative value of approximately INR 5,000 million. Together, these represent an estimated value of approximately INR 11,000 million (the figures should not be interpreted as contracted revenue, company valuation, or land owned directly by BuildSpace).

The company's initial focus includes Sahakar Logistics Park in Bhiwandi, a 42-acre Grade-A industrial and logistics development with approximately 1.3 million sq ft of chargeable development potential. The project is under construction and is being marketed for leasing, including built-to-suit requirements from logistics, distribution, and manufacturing occupiers.

Growth Markets

BuildSpace is targeting established and emerging industrial corridors across Maharashtra, with a focus on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ranjangaon, Nashik and Nagpur. It is also evaluating opportunities in select growth markets such as Dholera and Guwahati.

Manufacturing investment, infrastructure development, and improving connectivity are expected to support demand for industrial and logistics facilities in these locations.

“India's manufacturing and supply-chain networks increasingly require facilities designed around business operations rather than standard real estate products. BuildSpace combines development management, engineering, and execution capabilities under one platform. Our objective is to work with occupiers, landowners and capital partners from early-stage planning through delivery and long-term asset performance,” said Rohan Latad, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BuildSpace.

Three Connected Business Verticals

BuildSpace operates through three verticals serving different participants in the industrial and logistics real estate value chain.

BuildINFRA provides customised industrial and logistics infrastructure for manufacturers, third-party logistics operators and other occupiers. Its services include site assessment, master planning, architectural and engineering design, project management, construction coordination, operational readiness and handover. Solutions may include built-to-suit facilities, ready-to-operate spaces and project delivery assignments on occupier-owned land.

BuildVALUE works with landowners and asset holders to unlock the development potential of strategically located land. Depending on the agreed structure, landowners may retain ownership while BuildSpace manages planning, development, tenant acquisition, leasing and asset management.

BuildWEALTH works with institutional investors and strategic capital partners on project-specific development partnerships in Grade-A industrial and logistics assets. Such partnerships are structured subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Leadership Experience

BuildSpace is led by three directors, Rohan Latad, MD & CEO; Nitin Mumbaikar, MD & CTO; and Pankaj Kakde, MD & CFO, with more than 50 years of combined experience across development management, master planning, design engineering, project execution, finance and corporate governance.

The leadership team's prior professional experience spans special economic zones, large-scale warehousing developments, container freight stations, cold-storage facilities, port-linked infrastructure, multimodal cargo facilities and agricultural supply-chain assets.

About BuildSpace

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, BuildSpace Development Management Pvt. Ltd. is an integrated industrial and logistics infrastructure development platform. The company was established to address fragmentation in the industrial and logistics sector by connecting land, development, and capital through its three verticals, BuildINFRA, BuildVALUE and BuildWEALTH.

Its current platform includes approximately 1.3 million sq ft under construction, 3 million+ sq ft in development, and more than 165 acres under mandate. BuildSpace focuses on Grade-A industrial, logistics, and manufacturing infrastructure designed around operational performance, compliance, sustainability, and long-term asset value.

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