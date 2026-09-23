The United States Announces Civil Nuclear Initiatives On The Margins Of The United Nations General Assembly

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and following the Trilateral Ministerial meeting between the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, the United States is pleased to announce the establishment of an Implementation Plan in support of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) on Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Deployments in Other Countries that the three Participants signed in Ankara on July 7 of this year. The MOC and Implementation Plan support our mutual security interests by setting out an ambitious agenda in pursuit of SMR fleet deployment to meet growing global energy demands. For more information, please refer to the Trilateral MOC Fact Sheet.

In addition, Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau attended and welcomed the signing of a key industry initiative that establishes a framework for cooperation between GE-Vernova (United States), Hitachi (Japan), Samsung C&T (ROK), and SGE (Poland) to advance deployment of the BWRX-300 SMR across Europe. By bringing together American, Japanese, Korean and Polish industry leaders, this international consortium aims to deliver reliable baseload nuclear power to millions of people across Europe and promote over $150 billion in reactor investments in the coming years. This important industry milestone demonstrates the impact of leveraging our nations' complementary industrial strengths to accelerate the deployment of reactors that meet the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation, in line with the broader objectives reflected in the trilateral MOC that Secretary Rubio signed with his Japanese and Korean counterparts earlier this year.