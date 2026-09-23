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Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov


2026-09-23 02:03:53
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of UNGA. The Secretary discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the U.S.-Russia bilateral relationship.

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U.S. Department of State

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