Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of UNGA. The Secretary discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the U.S.-Russia bilateral relationship.

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