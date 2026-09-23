Entera Bio Receives New Overweight Rating From Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ: ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) has been initiated with coverage by Cantor Fitzgerald, in a report titled“No More Needles! An Oral PTH For Osteoporosis”, which assigned the company an Overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald's discounted cash flow analysis points to a potential share price of $12.58, which would be significant potential upside from the last close of $2.96 on September 21, 2026. The initiation follows Leerink Partners' coverage initiation on Friday, which assigned Entera an Outperform rating and a $9 price target, in a report titled“Osteoporosis Game-Changer.”

Cantor Fitzgerald also notes two commercial points building in the field: physicians are moving anabolic therapy earlier in the treatment sequence, and an oral bone-building option may not need to match injectable anabolics on every efficacy measure if it removes the injection barrier that has limited use of existing products.

Entera is approaching a pivotal stage in the development of what is positioned to become the first oral anabolic tablet for osteoporosis. Its lead program, EB613, is a once-daily oral formulation of PTH(1-34), the same bone-building peptide used in Eli Lilly's injectable Forteo (NYSE: LLY) but delivered through Entera's proprietary N-Tab oral peptide platform.

The opportunity exists because osteoporosis has a treatment problem that goes beyond whether effective drugs exist. Anabolic therapies can actively build new bone and are generally reserved for patients at high risk of fracture, yet their use has remained limited in part because the leading treatments require injections. Entera is positioned to potentially remove that barrier by putting an established bone-building peptide into a tablet.

EB613 has already completed a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in 161 postmenopausal women with osteoporosis or low bone mass. The study met its primary pharmacodynamic endpoint and secondary bone mineral density endpoints, producing statistically significant increases in BMD.

More recently, Entera has cleared several of the hurdles that historically made late-stage osteoporosis drug development unusually difficult.

In June, the FDA provided positive feedback on a streamlined registrational Phase 3 study enrolling approximately 750 postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. The planned study will use change in total hip BMD at 12 months as its primary endpoint, and Entera expects the 12-month data to support an NDA submission for EB613. An open-label extension will follow patients through 24 months to provide additional safety, durability and treatment-sequencing data. The company plans to initiate Phase 3 in late 2026, with topline data anticipated in the second half of 2028.

And unlike many development-stage biotechnology companies approaching a pivotal trial, Entera now appears to have the capital required to run it.

In July, the company completed an oversubscribed $275 million private placement priced at $2.04 per share and led by existing investor BVF Partners. The financing also brought in a roster of specialist healthcare investors including Longitude Capital, Vivo Capital, TCGX, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, RA Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors, Driehaus Capital Management, Logos Capital and Catalio Capital Management. Entera said the financing, together with its existing resources, is expected to extend its cash runway into 2030 and fully support the EB613 Phase 3 registrational program through the company's anticipated NDA submission.

Recent News Highlights from Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX)

Entera to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences

Entera Bio Announces Pricing of Oversubscribed $275 Million Private Placement

Entera Bio Receives Positive FDA Feedback on 12-Month Registrational Phase 3 Study for EB613, the First Oral Anabolic Tablet in Development for Postmenopausal Women with Osteoporosis

Entera Bio Announces Publication of Oral PTH (1-34) Peptide Tablets (EB613) Phase 2 Trial Data in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research

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