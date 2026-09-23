Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) Appoints Brian Goldenberg As Chief Financial Officer

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) announced the appointment of Brian Goldenberg, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective Sept. 8, 2026. Goldenberg also serves as the company Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer and brings more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience, including roles in financial planning and reporting, accounting, audits, regulatory compliance, SEC matters and investor relations.

Goldenberg most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Divisadero Street Capital Management and previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Trend Capital Management.

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About Versus Systems

Versus Systems is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology. Its platform enables brands, teams, and entertainment partners to create rewarding interactive experiences that transform how they connect with consumers worldwide.

For more information on Versus Systems and its engagement technologies, visit .

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