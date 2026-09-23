Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) Applauds Signing Of U.S.-Denmark-Greenland Security Agreement

Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) applauded the formal signing at the United Nations General Assembly of a new security agreement among the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland. The company said the agreement formalizes the framework announced Friday and marks a milestone in strengthening long-term Arctic and North Atlantic security while underscoring Greenland growing strategic importance to the United States and Western alliance.

Greenland Mines said its Sarfartoq and Skaergaard projects are positioned to support critical-minerals supply for the United States, Europe and other Western allies. Sarfartoq Initial Assessment includes a high-case pretax net present value of approximately $2.05 billion and planned annual neodymium-praseodymium (“NdPr”) oxide production equal to approximately 34% of all NdPr oxide currently refined outside China at 2025 consumption levels, while Skaergaard is a large-scale palladium-platinum-gold and vanadium-bearing mineral system.

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About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

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