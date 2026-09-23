Virtusa Announces Srinivas BG As New Chairman Of The Board

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Virtusa Corporation has appointed Srinivas BG as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2026.

BG brings more than 40 years of global business leadership experience across the Information Technology, Telecommunications, Financial Services and Manufacturing industries. During his career, he has held senior leadership positions at organisations including PCCW, Infosys and ABB, where he led digital transformation initiatives, scaled multi-billion-dollar businesses and managed large-scale acquisition integrations.

“We are excited to welcome BG to Virtusa as our new Chairman,” said Nitesh Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer, Virtusa.“His deep expertise in digital transformation, combined with his proven ability to guide enterprises through rapid technological disruption and geopolitical change, makes him an invaluable leader for our Board.”

Banga also thanked Raj Mehta for his leadership and contributions as Chairman since 2022.

BG said he has long admired Virtusa for its engineering excellence and commitment to client-centric innovation. He noted that the technology landscape is evolving rapidly, particularly with the disruption of AI and changing business priorities, and said he looks forward to working with the Board and leadership team to guide the company through its next phase of growth and strategic evolution.

BG succeeds Raj Mehta, who has served as Chairman since 2022 and played a role in Virtusa's transition from a founder-run business to a professional services organisation.

Mehta, who will remain an investor in the company, will step down from the Board effective October 1, 2026. His departure follows a months-long transition process, marking a planned leadership change at the company's Board level.