Cargills Bank Expands Strategic Partnership With Intellect, Upgrades To Composable Emach.Ai Core Banking Architecture To Power The Next Decade Of Banking

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Cargills Bank has expanded its strategic technology partnership with Intellect Design Arena by selecting the Composable eMACH Core Banking Architecture to strengthen its digital banking capabilities and modernise its technology platform.

The expanded engagement covers Core Banking, Lending, Trade Finance and Treasury, creating a unified, composable and cloud-ready foundation designed to support the bank's long-term growth. The programme will modernise key capabilities including customer onboarding, deposits, payments, loan origination and management, limits and collateral management, trade finance and treasury.

The initiative builds on Cargills Bank's longstanding relationship with Intellect and forms part of its continued digital transformation. Guided by Intellect's Design Thinking and First Principles approach, the modernisation programme is intended to provide greater agility and operational resilience while supporting faster product innovation and improved customer experiences.

As part of the expanded engagement, Cargills Bank will establish a unified technology platform across its core banking and specialised banking functions. The architecture is designed to evolve through ongoing technology enhancements and software updates, allowing the bank to respond to changing market demands and customer expectations.

Indika Fernando, Chief Information Officer, Cargills Bank, said the bank is committed to investing in technologies that enhance customer experience and support long-term growth. He added that expanding the partnership with Intellect will help create a unified platform for delivering simpler, smarter and more personalised banking experiences.

Ramanan SV, CEO-India & South Asia, Intellect Design Arena, said the expanded engagement will bring Intellect's Composable eMACH Architecture across Core Banking, Lending, Treasury and Trade Finance, providing Cargills Bank with a unified platform designed to support continuous innovation and operational excellence.

The upgrade represents the next phase of Cargills Bank's technology transformation, with the new platform intended to support its business strategy and evolving customer needs over the next decade.