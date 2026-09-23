Kalasuri Channa Wijewardena Is Diabetasol's Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Diabetasol has announced renowned dancer and choreographer Kalasuri Channa Wijewardena, Founder and Creative Director of the Channa-Upuli Dance Troupe, as the face of its new“Keep Life in Rhythm” campaign.

The campaign focuses on the idea that diabetes does not have to define or limit a person's lifestyle. It highlights the importance of balance, discipline and informed nutritional choices while encouraging people living with diabetes to continue pursuing their passions and everyday routines.

Wijewardena said managing diabetes is about finding the right balance, being disciplined about his choices and taking care of himself.“I still want to enjoy my work, my passions and my everyday life. Diabetes is something I manage, but it doesn't define who I am,” he said.

Nutritionist and Head of Nutrition at Kalbe, Kishan Canagasabey, highlighted the importance of choosing nutrition suited to the needs of people living with diabetes. He noted that when considering a nutritional drink, it is important to look beyond whether it is simply nutritious and consider whether it is appropriate for the individual's condition.

Diabetasol is formulated with a low glycemic index, high protein content, fibre, no added sucrose, and essential vitamins and minerals. The brand states that its low glycemic index allows carbohydrates to be absorbed more slowly, supporting its nutritional positioning for people managing diabetes.

Diabetasol has more than 30 years of global expertise and over a decade of presence in Sri Lanka. Locally, the brand is brought to market through Hemas Pharmaceuticals as a partner of Kalbe, which marks its 60th year of operations in 2026.

Through“Keep Life in Rhythm”, Diabetasol aims to reinforce its focus on nutrition and everyday wellbeing, with Wijewardena's involvement placing the campaign's message of balance and continued engagement in daily life at its centre.