Hayleys Mobility And Jetwing Travels Steer Sri Lankan Tourism Towards A Cleaner Road Ahead

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hayleys Mobility Limited and Jetwing Travels are strengthening sustainable mobility in Sri Lanka's tourism sector with the introduction of new-energy vehicles to support travel across the island.

As part of the initiative, Hayleys Mobility has delivered 21 JAECOO J7 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) to Jetwing Travels. The vehicles will be deployed across Jetwing Travels and Jetwing Journeys for airport transfers, excursions and extended tours, combining lower-emission mobility with the comfort and reliability expected by travellers.

Shiromal Cooray, Chairman and Managing Director of Jetwing Travels, said the investment forms part of the company's continued efforts to make responsible travel more tangible throughout the guest journey. She said introducing plug-in hybrid technology provides a practical step towards reducing the environmental impact of ground transportation while maintaining service standards.

Hasith Prematillake, Managing Director of Hayleys Fentons Limited, highlighted the vehicle's operating capabilities, noting that the JAECOO J7 PHEV offers approximately 90 kilometres of electric-only driving, a combined range of up to 1,200 kilometres and an estimated saving of around LKR 15 per kilometre compared with petrol-powered driving.

Roshani Dharmaratne, Executive Director of Hayleys Mobility, said the vehicle is suited to both shorter journeys and extended tours. Features include approximately 500 litres of luggage capacity, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. Safety and driver-assistance features include eight airbags, a 540-degree panoramic camera and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Rajieve Fernando, Chief Executive Officer of Hayleys Mobility, said the company is supporting the shift towards sustainable mobility through an ecosystem covering vehicles, charging infrastructure, technical expertise and after-sales support.

The initiative forms part of Hayleys Mobility's broader efforts to support Sri Lanka's evolving mobility needs while enabling tourism operators to incorporate more sustainable transportation into their fleets.