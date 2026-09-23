HUTCH Partners With SLIM To Honour Sri Lanka's Marketing And Business Excellence

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) HUTCH has partnered with the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) across four of the country's key recognition platforms, supporting excellence in sales, digital marketing, entrepreneurship and business performance.

The partnership covers the National Sales Awards, which recognise sales practices demonstrated through results; the SLIM Digi Awards, which celebrate digital marketing innovation and impact; the SME Development Awards, recognising SMEs across marketing, sales, innovation and sustainable business practices; and the Effie Awards, which recognise strategic thinking, execution, teamwork and performance.

Through the partnership, HUTCH and SLIM aim to recognise and celebrate professionals and businesses contributing to Sri Lanka's economic growth, while encouraging the adoption of marketing best practices and supporting stronger business ecosystems.

As Sri Lanka's apex professional body for marketers, SLIM brings together business leaders, marketers, sales professionals, entrepreneurs, SMEs and corporate decision-makers through its national programmes.

Rajiv David, Vice President, Events & Sustainability, SLIM, said the organisation was pleased to partner with HUTCH, highlighting the telecommunications brand's expansion into technology and digital innovation. He said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting businesses, marketers and entrepreneurs through greater access to knowledge, innovation and opportunities for growth.

Hamdhy Hassen, Chief Marketing Officer, HUTCH Sri Lanka, said the partnership allows HUTCH to support professionals and entrepreneurs contributing to the country's business landscape.

Backed by Fortune 500 corporation CK Hutchison Holdings, HUTCH provides Enterprise Solutions for large businesses, SMEs and startups, supporting their digital and business growth journeys through accessible and cost-effective solutions.

The partnership brings HUTCH alongside SLIM's national awards platforms, creating opportunities to recognise achievements across sales, marketing effectiveness, digital innovation, entrepreneurship and business development.