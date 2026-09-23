Sysco LABS Joins Kandy Tuskers As Strategic Partner For Inaugural Next XV Rugby League

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sysco LABS has joined the Kandy Tuskers as Strategic Partner for the inaugural Next XV Rugby League, supporting a new platform designed to identify, develop and showcase Sri Lanka's emerging rugby talent.

Launched by Sri Lanka Rugby, Next XV brings together 140 leading Under-19 rugby players across four franchises: Kandy Tuskers, Colombo Aces, Galle Lions and Jaffna Bulls. The league is designed to create a structured pathway between school rugby and the national setup, giving young players an opportunity to compete and demonstrate their potential within Sri Lanka Rugby's high-performance pathway.

The partnership reflects shared priorities around talent development, high performance and creating opportunities for young people. As the benchmarked Global Innovation Center of Sysco Corporation, Sysco LABS operates around high-performing teams, continuous development and innovation, while investing in technology talent in Sri Lanka.

Gian De Rose, Director, Brand & Communications, Sysco LABS, said the company saw a natural alignment between its approach to developing talent and the objectives of Next XV. He highlighted opportunity, discipline, resilience, collaboration and clear pathways as common principles between high-performing technology teams and rugby.

Kandy Tuskers Co-owner Tharanga Gunasekera said the franchise aims to build a culture centred on values, performance and pride while maintaining Kandy's rugby heritage. He said the team's professional coaching unit, led by award-winning coach Fazil Marija, will focus on helping players maximise their potential and progress towards representing Sri Lanka.

The Tuskers also confirmed Sysco LABS as its Strategic Partner for the next three years.

The Next XV initiative seeks to address the gap faced by talented players after school rugby by establishing a bridge into high-performance competition. The strongest performers will have opportunities to progress into Sri Lanka's Under-19 High-Performance Program.

The inaugural Next XV season kicked off on 19 September 2026, bringing together some of the country's promising young rugby players in competition for the first Next XV championship.