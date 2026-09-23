Nations Trust Bank Advances Business Dialogue Through 'Beyond Ordinary - Nations Business Advisory' Platform

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Nations Trust Bank continues to bring together business leaders and entrepreneurs through Beyond Ordinary - Nations Business Advisory, a knowledge-sharing platform focused on economic insights, expert perspectives and business connections to support informed decision-making.

The latest edition was held in Kandy, bringing together business leaders and entrepreneurs for discussions on economic trends, tax developments and factors shaping Sri Lanka's evolving business environment. The event also provided opportunities for participants to connect with industry peers and thought leaders.

The keynote address was delivered by Dhananath Fernando, CEO of the Advocata Institute, who shared perspectives on economic trends, market dynamics and the changing business landscape. This was followed by a panel discussion featuring Tishan Subasinghe, Managing Director of Moore Consulting and President of CA Sri Lanka; Dhananath Fernando; and Arosha Liyanaarachchi, Senior Executive Vice President - Commercial Banking at Nations Trust Bank.

Liyanaarachchi said the platform, which has evolved over the past five years, was created to bring together business leaders, industry experts and customers for meaningful discussions on the factors influencing business success. He added that access to relevant insights and diverse perspectives can help businesses navigate change, make informed decisions and identify opportunities for sustainable growth.

The Kandy edition also featured Trail Sri Lanka, which shared insights on the Karapitiya Cancer Hospital Project led by Mahela Jayawardena, raising awareness among the business community and encouraging support for the national initiative.

Nations Trust Bank PLC serves Consumer, Commercial and Corporate Banking customers through physical and digital channels. The Bank also remains the issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka and maintains a leading position in premium banking.