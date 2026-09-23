Sprite Heat Down Festival Brings A Wave Of Music, Water And Summer Fun To Panadura

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Panadura is set to turn up the fun and turn down the heat as Sprite brings its Heat Down Festival to the Panadura Beach Park on Sunday, 27 September, from 2pm onwards.

Designed as a high-energy beach experience, the festival will bring together water-based fun, interactive activities, music and plenty of opportunities for festivalgoers to cool off. Among the highlights is a chance for eight lucky participants to experience an unforgettable helicopter ride, adding an aerial thrill to an already action-packed afternoon.

The entertainment lineup will keep the energy going into the evening, with live performances by Ravi Jay, Yuki, Umaria, Ravi Royster, Amelia and Yaka Crew, bringing together a mix of contemporary sounds and crowd favourites.

With Sprite at the heart of the experience, visitors can expect a refreshing afternoon built around the brand's signature“Heat Down” spirit, with water activities, music and interactive entertainment creating the perfect antidote to Sri Lanka's tropical heat.

Entry is available to those who bring a Sprite label, with festivalgoers encouraged to come prepared to get wet, cool down and enjoy a full afternoon of entertainment by the beach.