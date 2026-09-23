Sysco LABS Marks Second GLO Graduation With Student-Led Impact Projects Across Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sysco LABS has celebrated the graduation of the second phase of its GLO (Guiding Leadership & Outreach) programme at the Courtyard by Marriott Colombo. The programme was delivered in partnership with the Association of Human Resource Professionals (AHRP) and Global Learning Lab (GLL).

Built around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), GLO combines leadership development, communication, systems thinking, teamwork and sustainable impact projects. The programme aims to help participants move beyond theory by applying leadership skills to real community challenges.

The latest cohort brought together participants from 12 university and industry groups across Sri Lanka, including the University of Moratuwa, SLIIT, IIT, University of Colombo School of Computing, NSBM, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, APIIT, Digital Trust Alliance and ECU. Participants completed leadership academies while developing solutions to address societal challenges.

“Seeing this cohort turn leadership theory into projects that address real community needs is exactly what GLO set out to achieve,” said Rehan Anthonis, Senior Director, People Operations, Sysco LABS, and Patron of Project GLO.

The graduation marked the completion of the programme and the incubation of four student-led sustainable impact projects. These included CarbonEye, an AI-based smart plastic recycling system by NSBM; Bright Path, an eight-week life-skills programme for children at Sewana Disabled Home by ECU; ML Opsidian Genesis, an industry-led MLOps upskilling initiative by UCSC; and Safe Scroll, a cyber safety awareness programme for schoolgirls by Digital Trust Alliance.

Together, the projects addressed SDGs covering quality education, gender equality, climate action, responsible consumption, industry innovation and sustainable cities.

Sysco LABS Sri Lanka is the Global In-House Center of Sysco Corporation and delivers technology supporting Sysco's global end-to-end foodservice operations.