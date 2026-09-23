SLIM DIGIS 2.6: Celebrating The Ideas, Innovation And Impact Shaping The Future Of Digital

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLIM DIGIS 2.6, themed“Mission to Extraordinary”, marks a new chapter for Sri Lanka's digital marketing industry by opening the platform to international participants for the first time.

The latest edition received more than 550 entries, reflecting the growing scale and diversity of Sri Lanka's digital ecosystem. The international participation also creates an opportunity for local campaigns, brands and professionals to be recognised alongside global standards.

Judging was conducted by a panel of more than 70 industry experts led by Head of Jury Shalendra Mendis. The awards will recognise campaigns, brands and professionals across digital marketing, with the grand finale scheduled for 22 September 2026 at 5.30pm at Monarch Imperial, Colombo.

Enoch Perera, President of SLIM, said the strong participation and international involvement demonstrate the creativity and ambition of Sri Lanka's digital marketing community, while highlighting the importance of innovation, strategic thinking and continued skills development.

Rajiv David, Vice President, Events and Sustainability, SLIM, said digital has become central to how brands connect with audiences, create experiences and deliver measurable business results. Manthika Ranasinghe, Vice President, Education and Research, SLIM, highlighted the role of knowledge and skills development in strengthening the capabilities of Sri Lankan marketers.

Project Chair Sirimevan Seneviratne said the“Mission to Extraordinary” theme reflects SLIM DIGIS' ambition to take Sri Lankan digital excellence to a wider international stage.

Head of Jury Shalendra Mendis noted the scale of the judging process, with more than 70 experts assessing over 550 entries, and highlighted the use of data, technology and creativity across this year's work.

SLIM CEO Chamil Wickremasinghe said the awards reflect the growing importance of digital marketing in building relevance, engaging consumers and driving business growth, while providing a platform to recognise emerging standards across the industry.