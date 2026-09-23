DFCC Bank-Powered 1333 Bikeathon Concludes On World Suicide Prevention Day, Taking The 1333 Lifeline Across Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The DFCC Bank-powered 1333 Bikeathon concluded at Viharamahadevi Park on 10 September, World Suicide Prevention Day, after riders travelled 1,333 kilometres across Sri Lanka over 13 days to raise awareness of mental wellbeing, suicide prevention and the support available through 1333.

Organised annually by the CCC Foundation, the Bikeathon uses a nationwide journey to encourage conversations around mental health and help communities recognise when someone may need support.

As the riders travelled through towns and communities, they engaged with the public and placed 1333 stickers in visible community spaces. The stickers were intended to keep the support number visible after the Bikeathon moved on, providing a simple reminder that help is available.

DFCC Bank powered the initiative for the third consecutive year, supporting the riders through its branch network. Branch teams welcomed the Bikeathon, participated in community awareness activities and helped take the 1333 message into the communities they serve.

For the final leg, DFCC Bank staff joined the riders at the DFCC Bank Moratuwa Branch and cycled with them to Viharamahadevi Park.

The closing ceremony on World Suicide Prevention Day included a remembrance segment for lives lost to suicide, reflections from participants and recognition of the riders who carried the message across the country. Thimal Perera, Director and Chief Executive Officer of DFCC Bank, addressed the gathering on the importance of making mental health easier to discuss and ensuring people know where support can be found.

DFCC Bank thanked the CCC Foundation, riders, volunteers, staff, branch teams and communities involved in the 2026 Bikeathon.

DFCC Bank has supported the initiative as part of its broader efforts to encourage communities to speak openly, listen and reach out when support is needed.

Support is available through 1333.