8 Government Refunds And Payments You Should Never Have To Pay A Fee To Receive

MENAFN - Saving Advice) “You have money waiting, but there's a small processing fee before we can release it.” That sentence should immediately make you suspicious when someone claims the money is coming from a government agency. Scammers routinely use real-sounding refunds, benefits, grants, and government programs as bait because the promise feels plausible, particularly when the recipient is already expecting money. The Federal Trade Commission warns that government agencies don't charge people money to help them obtain refunds, and anyone demanding an upfront payment to release one is a scammer.

The requested payment may be disguised as a processing fee, administrative charge, tax, retainer, or other official-sounding expense. Scammers may also ask for bank information supposedly so they can deposit the money, which can put both your money and identity at risk. While legitimate professionals can charge for optional services such as tax preparation or legal representation, you should not have to pay a stranger a“release fee” simply to receive these government refunds and payments you're legitimately owed. That said, here are eight government refunds and payments you should never have to pay a fee to receive.

1. Your Federal Income Tax Refund

If the IRS owes you a tax refund, you don't pay the agency a processing fee before the money can be released. The IRS explains that taxpayers who overpaid their taxes (or qualify for certain refundable credits) can receive money back after filing a return, and taxpayers can track refunds through official IRS resources. You might voluntarily pay a tax professional or software company to prepare your return, and some commercial refund products have separate costs, but those aren't fees the IRS charges to unlock your refund. In fact, the IRS warned taxpayers in 2026 to be cautious about preparers promising unusually large or fast refunds and charging fees based on a percentage of the refund. If someone unexpectedly says your IRS refund is frozen until you send money, independently check your account or refund status through IRS instead.

2. State Unclaimed Property That Belongs to You

An old utility deposit, forgotten bank balance, insurance payment, or other financial asset can eventually become unclaimed property held by a state. USA explains that most unclaimed money is held by state governments and directs consumers to official state unclaimed-property offices to search for funds. Private“finder” businesses may offer to locate property for a percentage of what they recover, but you can search government databases yourself instead of assuming a middleman is required. If you've lived in several states, check each state's official program because there isn't one single federal database containing every type of unclaimed property.

Don't assume one search covers everything, either. USA says there is no single database for all unclaimed money, so someone who has moved frequently may need to search multiple state programs as well as separate federal databases for certain types of missing funds.

3. An FTC Refund From a Consumer Protection Case

The Federal Trade Commission sometimes sends money to consumers after enforcement actions involving deceptive or unfair business practices. That's also created an opportunity for criminals to impersonate the agency and claim they need a“processing,”“administrative,” or“recovery” fee before releasing money. The FTC specifically warns that government agencies and legitimate organizations won't ask you to pay money to help you obtain a refund. The agency says legitimate FTC case refunds may arrive through methods such as checks, prepaid debit cards, or electronic payments depending on the case. If an unexpected caller claims to represent an FTC“Refund Department,” don't pay. Verify the matter independently using FTC.

4. Social Security Benefits You're Entitled to Receive

Social Security retirement, survivor, disability, and Supplemental Security Income payments can involve complicated eligibility rules, but SSA doesn't demand gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or cash before releasing legitimate benefits. The Social Security Administration's scam guidance identifies demands for payment in unusual forms as a major warning sign of government impersonation. There is an important distinction: people pursuing certain Social Security claims can hire representatives, and SSA regulates fees those representatives may charge. That's payment for professional representation, not a mysterious fee SSA requires before sending a monthly check you're already entitled to receive. When someone says one of your government refunds and payments is being withheld until you immediately pay them, contact the agency independently rather than using the caller's number.

5. VA Benefits Don't Require a Stranger to“Unlock” Them

Veterans and survivors should be particularly careful with companies offering to unlock supposedly hidden government money for an upfront charge. The Department of Veterans Affairs says accredited Veterans Service Organization representatives provide assistance with VA benefit claims free of charge. VA-accredited attorneys and claims agents may charge for certain representation after VA has made an initial decision, so a legitimate professional-services fee shouldn't be confused with paying VA to release benefits. VA says attorneys and agents generally cannot charge for assistance with an initial benefits claim, while fees may be permitted for later reviews or appeals under specific requirements. Before paying anyone who promises to increase or obtain veterans benefits, confirm through VA that the person is accredited and understand exactly what service the proposed fee covers.

6. Federal Student Aid Doesn't Require a FAFSA Fee

Families can encounter websites and consultants offering paid assistance with college financial-aid paperwork, but the government's primary federal aid application tells you something important in its name: Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Federal Student Aid states that completing and submitting the FAFSA is free and can provide access to federal grants, work-study, and federal student loans. That doesn't mean every expense associated with attending college is free, nor does it prevent someone from voluntarily paying for financial-aid advice. It means you don't need to pay a company simply for access to the official FAFSA or to make yourself eligible for federal student aid. Parents and grandparents helping students should start at StudentAid rather than clicking a sponsored or unsolicited link demanding payment.

7. U.S. Savings Bond Money Doesn't Need an Unlocking Fee

That stack of old paper savings bonds in a parent's filing cabinet may represent real money, particularly if some have reached final maturity. The U.S. Treasury says on its TreasuryDirect FAQ that it doesn't charge fees for redeeming Series EE and I savings bonds. TreasuryDirect accounts themselves are also free to open and manage, and Treasury warns that there are no Treasury-approved third-party apps for account access. Depending on the type of bond and how it's held, redemption procedures can involve a bank, TreasuryDirect, forms, identity verification, or mailing documents to Treasury. But if someone contacts you claiming Treasury needs a special fee before it will release matured bond proceeds, independently check TreasuryDirect before sending a dollar.

8. A Government Grant Shouldn't Come With a Surprise Release Fee

This category requires extra caution because scammers frequently tell people they've qualified for government grants they never actually applied for. The FTC's 2026 warning about government grant scams says scammers may promise government money for household bills, home repairs, education, or debt and then demand processing fees before supposedly releasing it. The FTC says no government agency will contact you demanding payment to obtain a grant, particularly through gift cards, cash, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Legitimate grant programs have eligibility and application requirements, so an unsolicited message announcing that you've suddenly received thousands of dollars should make you suspicious before the fee request even arrives. Never confuse paying legitimate costs associated with a program or project with paying an unknown caller simply to“release” government refunds and payments.

Already Lost Money? Be Careful Who Offers to Get It Back: Losing money once can make you a target again. The FTC says refund and recovery scammers may obtain information about previous fraud victims and then contact them pretending they can recover the stolen money. Don't pay an upfront fee to someone who unexpectedly promises to recover your losses.

The Words“Processing Fee” Should Make You Stop and Verify

There are legitimate situations where people pay accountants, lawyers, claims representatives, financial institutions, or other professionals for optional services connected to government refunds and payments, so“never pay anyone anything” would be too broad. The red flag is someone claiming the government itself requires an unexpected upfront fee before money you're owed can be released, particularly when the demand arrives through an unsolicited call, email, text, or social-media message. Never verify a suspicious demand using the telephone number or link the sender provides; type the agency's official address into your browser and contact it independently. Be especially cautious when payment must be made quickly through cryptocurrency, gift cards, wire transfers, cash, or another difficult-to-reverse method, all tactics federal agencies repeatedly identify with impersonation scams.

Have you ever received a call, text, or letter claiming you had government money waiting but needed to pay a fee first? Share what happened in the comments.