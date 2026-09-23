Deadline Alert: Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BIDU ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR BAIDU, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 26, 2026, before the market opened, the Company reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, revealing that total revenue fell more than 4% year over year for the fourth quarter to RMB32.74 billion (or $4.68 billion) and fell more than 3% year over year for the full year to RMB129.079 billion (or $18.458 billion). However, Baidu management assured investors its“AI-Powered Business” grew 48% year over year to RMB40 billion for fiscal year 2025, mitigating this transition.

On this news, the price of Baidu American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) fell $7.50 per share or 5.65%, to close at $125.15 per share on February 26, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on August 18, 2026, before the market opened, the Company reported second quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that Baidu General Business revenue fell 4% year over year to RMB25.2 billion (or $3.71 billion), with Legacy Business revenue falling 23% year over year to RMB10.4 billion and total Online Marketing Services revenue falling 19% year over year to RMB13.1 billion. Critically, the Baidu Core AI-powered business fell 8% quarter over quarter to RMB12.5 billion (or $1.86 billion), its year-over-year growth having decelerated from 49% in the first quarter of 2026 to 25%, and its largest component, AI Cloud Infra, having fallen 17% quarter over quarter from RMB8.8 billion to RMB7.3 billion.

On this news, the price of Baidu ADS fell $13.25 per share, or 12.73%, to close at $90.87 on August 18, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had overstated the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business; (2) that, as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu, Inc. securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026, you may move the Court no later than November 13, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .