Stingray Announces Election Of Directors
|For
|Against
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Claudine Blondin
|160,655,209
|99.36%
|1,039,824
|0.64%
|Karinne Bouchard
|161,485,059
|99.87%
|209,974
|0.13%
|Eric Boyko
|161,420,312
|99.83%
|274,721
|0.17%
|The Honourable Jean Charest
|161,642,063
|99.97%
|52,970
|0.03%
|Greg Coleman
|161,671,124
|99.99%
|23,909
|0.01%
|Mélanie Dunn
|161,234,682
|99.72%
|460,351
|0.28%
|Ian Lurie
|161,412,749
|99.83%
|282,284
|0.17%
|Mark Pathy
|161,412,700
|99.83%
|282,333
|0.17%
|Gary S. Rich
|158,173,058
|97.82%
|3,521,975
|2.18%
|Robert G. Steele
|161,467,092
|99.86%
|227,941
|0.14%
|Pascal Tremblay
|161,158,078
|99.67%
|536,955
|0.33%
About Stingray
Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world's leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray's vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit .
For more information, please contact:
Mathieu Péloquin, CPA
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray Group Inc.
(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362
...
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