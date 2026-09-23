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Stingray Announces Election Of Directors


2026-09-23 02:01:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY) (“Stingray” or the“Corporation”), the world's leading connected streaming media company, is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually earlier today.

Each of the following eleven (11) nominees proposed by the Corporation was duly elected as director of the Corporation by the votes cast at the meeting. The results of the vote are as follows:

For Against
Number % Number %
Claudine Blondin 160,655,209 99.36% 1,039,824 0.64%
Karinne Bouchard 161,485,059 99.87% 209,974 0.13%
Eric Boyko 161,420,312 99.83% 274,721 0.17%
The Honourable Jean Charest 161,642,063 99.97% 52,970 0.03%
Greg Coleman 161,671,124 99.99% 23,909 0.01%
Mélanie Dunn 161,234,682 99.72% 460,351 0.28%
Ian Lurie 161,412,749 99.83% 282,284 0.17%
Mark Pathy 161,412,700 99.83% 282,333 0.17%
Gary S. Rich 158,173,058 97.82% 3,521,975 2.18%
Robert G. Steele 161,467,092 99.86% 227,941 0.14%
Pascal Tremblay 161,158,078 99.67% 536,955 0.33%

About Stingray
Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world's leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray's vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit .

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin, CPA
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray Group Inc.
(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362
...


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