Jessup University's New President Dr. Meghan Simpkins To Unveil Innovative Strategy At Inauguration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University will inaugurate Dr. Meghan Simpkins as its seventh president Oct. 7, 2026, marking a historic leadership transition and the beginning of a new chapter focused on expanding access to Christ-centered higher education.

“Jessup has both the necessity and the opportunity to build differently,” Simpkins said.“We need to continue serving our traditional students well. But it's time to open the doors wider. Because this isn't ultimately about enrollment. It's about life transformation for the glory of God. The mission of Christian higher education is bigger than any one institution - and bigger than any one person's lifetime of service to it. This is generational work.”

The inauguration - centered on the theme“Rooted in the Word. Ready for the World” - will celebrate Jessup's 87-year history connecting the university's commitment to biblical truth with a renewed vision for preparing students to lead and serve in a rapidly changing world.

Simpkins will cast a vision for the university's future built around three priorities - access, fidelity and partnership. These priorities reflect Simpkins' belief that Christian universities have an opportunity to reach students who have historically been unable to access Christ-centered higher education.

Simpkins comes to Jessup from Southeastern University Florida, where she served as provost and senior vice president helping lead its academic enterprise during a period of significant institutional expansion. During Simpkins' time at Southeastern, enrollment grew from approximately 6,000 students to more than 14,000, spanning 34 states and four countries. Much of that growth was supported through partnerships with churches and Christian organizations, which shaped Simpkins' approach.

At Jessup, Simpkins plans to explore new educational and financial models designed to make a Christ-centered education available to more students.

Simpkins, who began serving as Jessup's seventh president on July 1, will share her vision for experiential and place-based learning and collaborative access partnerships forming new pathways into a Jessup education.

“If we can create models that are deeply formative and genuinely affordable, reach students we've never been able to reach and build partnerships that create entirely new pipelines of learners, then the significance of what happens at Jessup extends far beyond Jessup,” Simpkins said.“We can help Christian higher education imagine what's possible.”

The inauguration, which will bring together students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, church and industry leaders, will honor the generations who built and sustained the university while commissioning its seventh president to lead Jessup forward.

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