MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HMP Global will host the 2026 East Coast Symposium October 9–11, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the Hilton West Palm Beach. Soberlink is proud to support the event as a 2026 National Symposia Supporter.The symposium convenes behavioral health professionals for advanced clinical education and relationship building, including counselors, therapists, interventionists, social workers, and treatment center executives. The program features more than 20 sessions from expert faculty representing leading treatment centers, academic institutions, mental health systems, and recovery organizations, covering topics such as trauma, harm reduction, ethics, co-occurring disorders, and adolescent engagement, with attendees able to earn CE/CME credits.Soberlink will be in attendance at the symposium, connecting with clinicians and treatment professionals committed to supporting accountability and lasting recovery in their work.For more information about the symposium, visitAbout Soberlink: Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in addiction treatment, professional monitoring programs, and family law. For more information, visit

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Soberlink to Join the 2026 East Coast Symposium as a National Symposia Supporter News Provided By Soberlink September 23, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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