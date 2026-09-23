MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Broomfield chiropractic clinic recognized for gentle, integrated care spanning adjustments, acupuncture, and SoftWave TRT.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BROOMFIELD, CO - Lindeman Chiropractic PC has been named People's Choice - Broomfield by the Consumer Ratings Institute, reflecting strong public review performance for the Broomfield chiropractic practice led by Dr. Joel Lindeman, D.C.

Based at 11970 Quay Street in Broomfield, the clinic focuses on preventative chiropractic care, acupuncture, SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technology (TRT), rehabilitative therapy, and integrated wellness. Dr. Lindeman and the team serve adults, seniors, and pediatric patients with personalized plans built around thorough evaluation and licensed care.

Services center on gentle, effective chiropractic adjustments alongside complementary therapies aimed at relieving pain and supporting long-term mobility. The practice commonly addresses neck and back pain, sciatica and neuropathy, headaches and migraines, joint pain and arthritis, sports and work injuries, auto accident recovery, pregnancy-related needs, and wellness or preventative care. SoftWave TRT is offered as a non-invasive option to help stimulate tissue healing and reduce discomfort without surgery or extended downtime.

Lindeman Chiropractic emphasizes individualized treatment, clear reporting of findings, and coordination with other health practitioners when needed. The clinic accepts a range of insurance plans and also offers self-pay options so patients can access care that fits their situation.

Recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute is based on aggregated publicly accessible consumer review data. Lindeman Chiropractic holds a 4.9-star rating across 237 reviews, underscoring consistent patient feedback for the Broomfield practice.

About Lindeman Chiropractic PC

Lindeman Chiropractic PC is a Broomfield, Colorado chiropractic and wellness clinic led by Dr. Joel Lindeman, D.C., a certified acupuncturist with a background in fitness and exercise/kinesiology. The practice provides chiropractic adjustments, acupuncture, SoftWave TRT, rehabilitative therapy, and preventative wellness care for patients seeking pain relief, recovery, and lasting health. More information is available at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Joel Lindeman

Lindeman Chiropractic PC

(303) 469-2300

email us here

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Lindeman Chiropractic Named People's Choice - Broomfield by Consumer Ratings Institute News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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