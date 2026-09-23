Pharmformulator LLC Intelligence Platform Brings Unprecedented Transparency To Ophthalmic Inactive Ingredients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PharmFormulator LLC Announces Subscription Platform for Ophthalmic Drug Product Formulation Estimates

- Alan L. Weiner, Ph.D., CEOMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PharmFormulator LLC today announced the official launch of PharmFormulatorTM, a subscription-based data platform designed to provide researchers, pharmaceutical scientists, pharmacists, and medical professionals with extensive, searchable access to ophthalmic drug product formulation estimates-including inactive ingredient concentrations typically absent from publicly available labeling.PharmFormulator is a source-linked research platform with over 1,200 U.S. ophthalmic drug-product records, including label-derived information, non-validated analytical composition estimates, and public patent research references designed to support preliminary generic research, formulation optimization, and comparative product analysis.“Pharmaceutical innovation is often slowed by incomplete access to formulation data,” said Alan L. Weiner, Ph.D., Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of PharmFormulator LLC.“With PharmFormulator, we are providing a powerful, structured dataset that goes beyond labeling to deliver the level of detail scientists need to accelerate development and make better-informed decisions. While our listed formulas are not validated by analytical testing, they are built using the closest approximated data from patents and other public sources. We believe having these concentration estimates easily accessible to the scientific community at low cost can dramatically help jump-start drug product formulation research efforts.”A New Standard for Formulation TransparencyUnlike traditional drug databases that focus primarily on active ingredients and high-level excipient listings, PharmFormulator delivers:.Quantitative estimated inactive ingredient concentrations derived from curated sources including regulatory filings, patents, literature, and analytical reconstructions.Multi-parameter search capabilities, allowing users to simultaneously filter by product characteristics such as excipient name or function, pH range, and osmolality or by attributes such as brand name, manufacturer, selected NDC-related records, and FDA application number.Side-by-side estimated formulation comparisons across branded and generic ophthalmic products.Source-linked documentation, enabling traceability of formulation dataThe platform's intuitive interface enables users to rapidly identify formulations meeting specific criteria-for example, filtering products containing a viscosity agent and preservative within a defined pH and osmolality range-then drilling down into individual product records and associated source documentation.Designed for Pharmaceutical R&D, Competitive Intelligence, and Public AccessPharmFormulator is built to serve a broad range of stakeholders across the pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem, including:.Formulation and CMC scientists conducting early-stage research for ophthalmic products.Generic developers reviewing potential reference products or comparators.Pharmaceutical companies needing competitive intelligence.Pharmacists evaluating product distinctions.Ophthalmologists and medical professionals assessing the basis for product characteristics.Attorneys scoping out patent landscapes and strategies.Executives and investors assessing risks, market precedents and differentiation.General public knowledge on eye medicationsBy consolidating fragmented data into a structured, searchable environment, the platform has potential to reduce trial-and-error iterations and subsequently truncate both development time and associated costs. The Company has leveraged AI-developed tools for regular updating of the database information as well as to position it for future capability expansions of the website.Subscription-Based AccessPharmFormulator is available via individual or multi-seat subscription tiers and offers a cost-effective option for 3 months without long-term commitment. The standard annual rate is offered at a substantially discounted rate from the 3-month subscription rate. As well, PharmFormulator is SSO/SCIM configured for Enterprise subscriptions.About PharmFormulator LLCPharmFormulator is a specialized ophthalmic scientific intelligence platform designed to accelerate preliminary drug research and development for pharmaceutical professionals. By aggregating public regulatory records, patent disclosures, official product labeling, and FDA filings, PharmFormulator provides a searchable library of ophthalmic formulation profiles and source-linked ingredient data.The platform delivers analytical composition estimates and source-reported ingredient profiles to help research teams de-risk early-stage development, evaluate historical product records, and gain actionable market insights. PharmFormulator is an independent research tool intended strictly for preliminary reference and informational use; it does not provide manufacturing, compounding, or clinical instructions, nor does it guarantee final product compositions or grant regulatory, legal, or freedom-to-operate clearances.

Alan L. Weiner, Ph.D.

PharmFormulator LLC

+1 214-551-3152

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Formulate Faster: Uncover Hidden Drug Data with PharmFormulator

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PharmFormulator LLC Intelligence Platform Brings Unprecedented Transparency to Ophthalmic Inactive Ingredients News Provided By PharmFormulator LLC September 23, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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