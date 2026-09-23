EXPERIENCE THE EXTRAORDINARY IN 2027: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ANNOUNCES TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR PERFORMANCES ACROSS THE U.S.

PERFORMANCES NOW AVAILABLE FOR ICONIC RESIDENT PRODUCTIONS IN LAS VEGAS, ORLANDO AND WAIKĪKĪ

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For assets, click hereCirque du Soleil invites guests from around the world to experience the extraordinary in 2027 with tickets now on sale for its world-famous resident productions from coast to coast.Tickets and VIP experiences are now available for all four Las Vegas resident shows through New Year's Eve 2028 including Mystère at Treasure Island Las Vegas Hotel & Casino,“O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino, KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Tickets also are on sale for Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida through June 30, 2027 and for 'Auana by Cirque du Soleil at OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel in Honolulu, Hawai'i.LAS VEGASFrom whimsical acrobatics to monumental staging, each unique resident production offers a distinctive live entertainment experience. Mystère, the longest running resident show in Las Vegas captures the joyful spirit that has defined Cirque du Soleil for decades, pairing high-flying athleticism with boundless energy and wonder. KÀ brings a high-stakes, cinematic battle for empire to life through innovative theatrical technology. Michael Jackson ONE channels the King of Pop's legendary music and iconic choreography into a high-energy visual celebration, while the aquatic phenomenon“O” blurs the line between fantasy and reality as world-class divers and aerialists transform water into living art.ORLANDODrawn to Life has been delighting audiences on the West Side of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort since its November 2021 premiere with an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.WAIKĪKĪCreated exclusively for Hawai'i, 'Auana brings Cirque du Soleil's world-renowned artistry together with the stories, traditions, music and spirit of the islands. Presented at the custom-designed OUTRIGGER Theater inside the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel, the production invites audiences into a theatrical experience featuring breathtaking acrobatics, comedy, hula and original music, all inspired by the stories and living culture of Hawai'i.2027 Show Schedules:MystèreOnly at Treasure Island Las Vegas Hotel & CasinoSHOW SCHEDULE: Tuesday – Saturday: 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.DARK DAYS: Sunday and Monday"O"Only at BellagioSHOW SCHEDULE: Wednesday – Sunday: 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.DARK DAYS: Monday and TuesdayKÀOnly at MGM GrandSHOW SCHEDULE: Monday, Tuesday and Friday: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.Saturday – Sunday: 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.DARK DAYS: Wednesday and ThursdayMichael Jackson ONEOnly at Mandalay BaySHOW SCHEDULE: Thursday – Monday: 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.DARK DAYS: Tuesday and WednesdayDrawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and DisneyOnly at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World ResortSHOW SCHEDULE: Wednesday – Saturday: 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.Sunday: 1:30 and 4 p.m.DARK DAYS: Monday and TuesdayCirque du Soleil 'AuanaOnly at OUTRIGGER Theater at OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber HotelSHOW SCHEDULE: Wednesday – Sunday: 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.DARK DAYS: Monday and Tuesday###About Cirque du SoleilCirque du Soleil is a global leader in live entertainment. For four decades, the company has pushed the boundaries of imagination, bringing its creative vision to a wide range of artistic formats, including touring and resident shows, seasonal productions, theatrical shows and more. Since its founding in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has inspired more than 430 million spectators across 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs over 3,000 people, including over 900 artists representing more than 80 nationalities. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.

Kirvin Doak Communications

Kirvin Doak Communications

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EXPERIENCE THE EXTRAORDINARY IN 2027: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ANNOUNCES TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR PERFORMANCES ACROSS THE U.S. News Provided By Kirvin Doak Communications September 23, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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