Wash, Tell, Go: GARC Launches Global Awareness Campaign To Help Young People Take Action Against Rabies

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GARC launches Wash, Tell, Go: free resources to help children understand what to do if they are bitten or scratched by an animal in a rabies-endemic country

MALIA, CRETE, GREECE, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GARC has launched the Wash, Tell, Go campaign*, providing free, engaging resources to help children and young people understand what to do if they are bitten or scratched by an animal in a rabies-endemic country. The campaign focuses on three simple, but potentially lifesaving actions:

.Wash the wound immediately with soap and running water.

.Tell an adult or trusted person what has happened.

.Go to a healthcare facility to seek medical advice and appropriate rabies prevention.

Rabies is almost 99% fatal once clinical signs appear, but it is 100% preventable when the right action is taken promptly following a potential exposure. Washing a wound thoroughly and seeking medical care are important and lifesaving steps after a bite or scratch.

Get ready to dance: the Wash, Tell, Go Global Dance Challenge

To bring the Wash, Tell, Go message to life, GARC is inviting children and young people around the world to dance for rabies elimination. Using the original Wash, Tell, Go song, the dance challenge asks participants to create their own dance inspired by the three steps.

Participants can dance on their own, with friends, as a family, or as a classroom or community group. The challenge is designed to make rabies education fun while helping young people remember the actions they should take following an animal bite or scratch.

“Music and movement can help turn an important health message into something people remember and share,” says Kerenza Vlastou, Community and Outreach Director at GARC.“We want young people everywhere to join us, create their Wash, Tell, Go steps and show us how they would spread the message in their own communities.”

Find out more about the Wash, Tell, Go Global Dance Challenge here.

Education Pack: Making lifesaving information easy to learn and share

The new Wash, Tell, Go Education Pack has been designed to make these critical messages accessible, memorable and engaging for children and young people. It can be used by teachers, community educators, parents, youth groups, health workers and others who are helping communities learn about rabies prevention.

The Wash, Tell, Go resources (animated video, lyrics, audio, teacher's booklet) are available here:

Download the Wash, Tell, Go and other GARC resources

“Knowing what to do after an animal bite or scratch can make a critical difference,” says Kerenza Vlastou.“Wash, Tell, Go gives children and communities three simple actions that are easy to remember and easy to share through music and song. By putting these messages into the hands of educators, families and community leaders, we can help more people recognise what to do when it matters.”

Stronger Together against rabies

The launch comes as communities around the world prepare to mark World Rabies Day on 28 September 2026, under the theme Stronger Together. The theme highlights the importance of collaboration and community action in building sustainable solutions to rabies.

The Wash, Tell, Go Education Pack and Global Dance Challenge provide two new ways for communities to learn, participate and share this message. Because when it comes to rabies prevention and elimination, every person who knows what to do can help protect another person.

* Wash, Tell, Go! original concept and song created by Aisha D.A.

About GARC, Rabies Alliance

GARC, Rabies Alliance is a global non-profit organization committed to ending human and animal deaths from dog-mediated rabies. GARC works with communities, governments, veterinary and public health professionals, educators and other stakeholders to empower communities and support sustainable rabies elimination efforts.

For more information about World Rabies Day 2026, visit World Rabies Day.

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GARC, Rabies Alliance

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Kerenza Vlastou, GARC Community and Outreach Director

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Kerenza Vlastou

GARC, Rabies Alliance

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Wash, Tell, Go: GARC launches global awareness campaign to help young people take action against rabies News Provided By Global Alliance for Rabies Control September 23, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Music Industry, Social Media



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