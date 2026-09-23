Paramount Roofing - Tyler Bustraan

Bustraan Will Join Hosts Ken Calverley And Chuck Breidenstein On The Detroit-Area Home Improvement Radio Program

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paramount Roofing General Manager Tyler Bustraan is set to make a guest appearance on Inside Outside Guys, the weekend home improvement radio program broadcast live on 760 WJR in Detroit. Inside Outside Guys airs every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon on 760 WJR, and from 8 to 10 a.m. on the Inside Outside Guys Radio Network."Joining Ken and Chuck on Inside Outside Guys is a great opportunity to connect directly with Metro Detroit homeowners and talk through the roofing questions they face every day," said Tyler Bustraan, General Manager of Paramount Roofing.Chuck Breidenstein and Ken Calverley host the program, bringing decades of combined construction industry experience to Michigan homeowners. Breidenstein has worked in the building industry as both a practitioner and educator for more than 30 years and published his own work, while Calverley has spent more than three decades managing people and projects in the industry. Calverley also volunteers at the state level to promote honesty and ethics in the construction trades.About: Paramount Roofing is a roofing and exterior contractor serving Metro Detroit, Michigan, with offices in Romeo, Oxford, and Plymouth. Founded in 2011, the company provides homeowners with roof replacement, roof repair, siding replacement, and window installation. More information is available at paramountbuildinginc.LIC #: 201 220 5661

Eric Reno

Paramount Roofing

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Paramount Roofing's General Manager Tyler Bustraan to Appear on 760 WJR's Inside Outside Guys News Provided By Paramount Roofing September 23, 2026, 17:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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