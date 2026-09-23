Paramount Roofing - Plymouth Location

The Metro Detroit Roofing Contractor's Studio Sponsorship of Dave and Chuck the Freak begins October 1, 2026

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Starting October 1st, 2026, Paramount Roofing, a Metro Detroit roofing and exterior contractor, will become the studio sponsor for Dave and Chuck the Freak, the morning show airing on 101.1FM WRIF. Dave and Chuck the Freak have hosted mornings together in the greater Detroit area for 25 years, building one of the region's most loyal radio audiences. The show broadcasts weekday mornings on 101.1FM WRIF."Partnering with a show that has earned 25 years of listener loyalty within the exact communities we aim to help just seemed like a natural fit. We can't wait to work with a team that shares in the value of providing quality work to viewers," said Eric Reno, President of Paramount Roofing.The studio sponsorship places Paramount Roofing's name in front of the show's established local audience each weekday morning, helping the company reach home and business owners who may need their assistance with repairs or replacements.About: Paramount Roofing is a roofing and exterior contractor serving Detroit, Michigan, with offices in Romeo, Oxford, and Plymouth. Founded in 2011, the company provides homeowners with roof replacement, roof repair, siding replacement, and window installation. More information is available at paramountbuildinginc.LIC:. 2012205661

Eric Reno

Paramount Roofing

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Paramount Roofing Named Studio Sponsor for Local Radio Show on 101.1FM News Provided By Paramount Roofing September 23, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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