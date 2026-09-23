Americans Feel Worse About Their Finances This September-Should You Postpone A Big Purchase Too?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A September survey found that 74% of Americans feel financial pressure from rising prices, but deciding whether to postpone a big purchase still depends on the household budget and the cost of waiting – Shutterstock

Americans entered September feeling less comfortable about their finances, and that mood could affect decisions about cars, appliances, travel, home projects, and other expensive purchases. A September Catawba College-YouGov survey found that 74% of Americans felt financial pressure from rising prices, while 68% said higher prices had caused them to cut back on regular purchases.

That does not automatically mean every big purchase deserves a delay. A household can feel uneasy and still have plenty of room in its budget for something it needs. The more useful question involves the purchase itself: Does waiting protect the household, or could waiting create another expense?

A Nervous Wallet Can Tell You Something Useful

The September numbers point to more than general economic grumbling. The Catawba College-YouGov survey found that 57% of Americans had at least some difficulty affording regular monthly expenses. The survey also found that 66% considered automobile purchases unaffordable, making cars the most concerning major expense category it tested. Housing followed at 61%, while gasoline reached 59%.

That matters because financial pressure can change how a purchase feels before it changes the actual numbers. A $3,000 appliance might fit comfortably into one budget but create a problem in another. A buyer who needs to raid an emergency fund, carry a credit card balance, or postpone a necessary bill has a different situation from someone who can pay without touching savings. The discomfort itself deserves attention, but it should prompt a budget check rather than an automatic spending freeze.

Postpone the Purchase When the Purchase Creates a Second Problem

A large purchase deserves extra scrutiny if it would weaken the rest of the household's financial setup. Suppose someone wants a new television and plans to put the entire cost on a credit card. The television might look affordable at checkout, but interest can turn the purchase into a longer obligation. The same concern applies to furniture, electronics, vacations, and other wants that do not solve an immediate problem.

A delay makes more sense if the purchase would consume money earmarked for emergencies or leave too little cash for ordinary bills. It also deserves a pause if the buyer cannot explain how the purchase fits into the next several months of spending. That does not mean a household needs a huge pile of cash before buying anything. It means the purchase should not quietly compete with rent, insurance, utilities, debt payments, or necessary repairs.

Waiting Is Not Always the Cheaper Move

There is another side to the decision that gets lost during periods of financial anxiety: some purchases become more expensive or more disruptive if someone waits too long. A failing refrigerator can turn into spoiled food and an emergency replacement. Worn tires can become a safety issue and may force a rushed purchase at an inconvenient time. A necessary home repair can also become more expensive if a small problem grows.

The timing question also changes for purchases with flexible pricing. A buyer may find a sale, negotiate a better price, or compare several sellers before committing. Someone who needs a replacement vehicle, for example, can separate the need for transportation from the desire for a particular model. Waiting might create breathing room, but it can also mean continuing to pay for repairs or transportation problems. The right comparison involves the cost of waiting versus the full cost of buying now.

Use the Mood as a Reason to Check the Math

September's broader consumer-sentiment data reinforces the idea that households feel less certain about what comes next. The University of Michigan's preliminary September reading put consumer sentiment at 47.8, down from 51.7 in August and 55.1 a year earlier. Its expectations index also fell sharply, which suggests that consumers grew less optimistic about future economic conditions.

Still, sentiment does not function like a household budget. One person's financial position can remain solid even while national confidence falls. A Gallup survey released in September found wide differences in confidence by generation, with 54% of baby boomers expressing a great deal of confidence in managing current finances compared with 25% of Gen Z adults. The same survey found much less confidence across generations about managing future financial needs.

That distinction matters before making a dramatic spending decision based on headlines or surveys. A person with stable income, manageable debt, adequate cash reserves, and a necessary purchase may have little reason to react to a decline in consumer sentiment. Someone already struggling to cover monthly expenses faces a different calculation.

A Big Purchase Should Survive a Personal Stress Test

Before postponing a major purchase, look at what happens to the household after the transaction. Can regular bills still get paid without relying on new debt? Will the purchase drain savings that serve another purpose? If financing applies, does the monthly payment leave enough room for less predictable expenses?

Then ask what happens if the purchase waits. A delay that saves money looks different from a delay that merely shifts the expense into a more expensive emergency. For optional purchases, waiting can provide time to save more cash, compare prices, or decide whether the item still feels worthwhile after a few weeks. For necessary purchases, waiting should come with a concrete reason and a realistic estimate of what the delay could cost.

Financial Unease Does Not Need to Make Every Decision for You

Americans have plenty of reasons to feel cautious about their finances this September. Surveys show widespread pressure from rising prices and a pullback in everyday spending, while consumer sentiment has weakened.

But a national mood cannot tell an individual household whether to buy a refrigerator, replace a car, remodel a kitchen, or book a trip. The better test starts much closer to home. Look at the purchase price, the financing cost if applicable, the effect on savings, and the cost of waiting. If those numbers still make sense, financial anxiety alone does not have to make the decision.

Would September's financial uncertainty make you postpone a major purchase, or would you look at your personal budget first? Share your thoughts in the comments.