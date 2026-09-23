Business Power Of Attorney: 8 Ways An Adult Child Can Sell Your Company Before You Can Revoke It

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A business power of attorney can affect ownership interests, company assets, and financial transactions, but the exact authority depends on the document and applicable state law – Shutterstock

A business power of attorney can give an adult child authority to make decisions involving a company, its property, or the owner's financial interests. If that authority reaches a business sale, timing can become a serious issue because revoking the document may not immediately stop every third party from relying on it.

The tricky part starts with the word“business.” Owning an LLC membership interest, owning corporate shares, and owning the equipment inside a company create different legal interests. The power of attorney needs to match the specific authority involved, and state law controls many of the details.

1. The POA Can Expressly Authorize a Business Sale

The most direct route comes from the document itself. If a power of attorney gives an agent authority over the owner's business interest and permits a sale or transfer, the agent may have a path to negotiate and sign a transaction. The exact wording matters, and state laws differ.

That does not automatically mean the child can sell every piece of the company. A parent might own the shares of a corporation while the corporation owns the building, vehicles, equipment, and bank accounts. The POA may address the parent's ownership interest without granting every power available to the company's officers or managers.

2. Broad Authority Can Cover More Ground than Expected

Some powers of attorney grant general authority rather than listing one specific transaction. Under California law, a general grant can give an attorney-in-fact broad contractual authority unless the document limits that power. Other states use similar concepts, but the exact rules vary.

That makes every paragraph worth reading. Language involving business interests, property, securities, contracts, or financial accounts could become relevant during a sale. An owner should not assume that a document signed years ago only covers routine errands because the original purpose sounded harmless.

3. Several Smaller Powers Can Move a Deal Forward

A company sale rarely involves one signature on one afternoon. An authorized agent might negotiate contracts, communicate with a buyer, handle property, access financial accounts, or transfer an ownership interest, depending on the documents involved. Those powers can allow a transaction to develop even if another person must approve the final step.

That distinction matters during a family dispute. One person may control the owner's ownership interest while another person controls the company's operations. The buyer, bank, broker, escrow company, or other participant may then ask for separate proof showing who can sign each document.

4. Company Documents Can Limit What the POA Accomplishes

A power of attorney gives an agent authority to act for the principal. It does not automatically erase an LLC operating agreement, corporate bylaws, shareholder agreement, or partnership agreement. Those documents may establish separate requirements for ownership transfers, voting, management decisions, or asset sales.

Consider an LLC where a parent owns the membership interest but another manager runs the company. The parent could potentially authorize an agent to transfer that membership interest without giving the agent unlimited control over company assets. The transaction therefore requires a review of both the POA and the company's governing documents.

5. Revocation Can Create a Race Against the Clock

Revoking a power of attorney does not always end every practical problem instantly. The American Bar Association notes that most states require written notice of revocation to the named agent. Under the Uniform Power of Attorney Act, termination also involves rules concerning people who lack actual knowledge of the change.

California illustrates why notice matters. Its statutory form says revocation does not become effective against a third party until that party has actual knowledge of the revocation. An owner confronting a pending sale may therefore need to notify the agent and relevant third parties rather than relying on a private family conversation.

6. A Buyer May Rely on The POA Presented to Them

A buyer usually sees documents, signatures, and representations rather than the family history behind them. If an agent presents an apparently valid power of attorney, the buyer may evaluate that document under the applicable state rules. Those rules can protect third parties in some circumstances.

California also provides a statutory procedure involving third-party acceptance of a properly executed statutory POA. The law says a third party can face a court action for unreasonably refusing to honor such authority. Other states use different standards, so an owner should not assume a verbal warning will automatically stop a transaction.

7.“Selling the Company” May Actually Mean Selling Its Assets

The headline phrase can hide several different transactions. One deal might transfer stock or an LLC membership interest, while another sells the company's real estate, equipment, intellectual property, or other assets. A POA can address one category without automatically covering all the others.

The Uniform Power of Attorney Act treats areas such as real property, tangible personal property, and securities as distinct authority categories. For example, general authority involving real property can include the power to sell or convey an interest, depending on the applicable law and document.

8. Fiduciary Duties Do Not Erase an Authority Dispute

An agent cannot simply treat a POA as a blank check. The agent must operate within the authority granted and comply with applicable fiduciary duties. State law can also require the agent to keep records of transactions.

California, for example, requires an attorney-in-fact to keep records of transactions conducted for the principal. Those duties can matter greatly if someone later challenges a transaction, but they do not make every disputed sale automatically invalid or automatically harmless.

A Business POA Deserves More than A Quick Signature

A power of attorney connected to a business deserves a closer review than a document tucked into an estate-planning folder. Owners should check the exact powers granted, the company's governing documents, ownership records, signing requirements, and the applicable revocation rules. The ABA notes that power-of-attorney requirements differ from state to state.

The better question is not simply whether an adult child can“sell the company.” The useful question is which ownership interest, asset, contract, or financial account the child can control, and which other documents must support the transaction. Anyone facing an actual or imminent sale should get advice from a qualified attorney familiar with both business law and powers of attorney before relying on a generic form.

Would you feel comfortable giving an adult child a business power of attorney, or would you want specific limits written into the document?