Saudi Business People's Visit To Shusha Planned - Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A visit by business people from Saudi Arabia to Shusha is being planned, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at a ceremony in Baku marking his country's National Day, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The ambassador noted that a number of initiatives are currently being worked on to expand cooperation between the two countries. One of them is the organization of a visit by a delegation of Saudi businesspeople to Shusha and the surrounding areas.

“The purpose of the visit is to gain an in-depth understanding of the large-scale projects being implemented by the Azerbaijani government in these areas, including infrastructure works such as the construction of roads and tunnels, hospitals and universities,” the diplomat emphasized.

According to him, a delegation comprising government and business representatives is expected to discuss opportunities for developing cooperation with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

The ambassador noted that efforts are underway to attract investors operating in the fields of agriculture, energy, tourism, hospitality and mining to Azerbaijan.

The diplomat said that the two countries have common opportunities and potential to expand cooperation in various areas. He emphasized that making use of these opportunities would have a positive impact on the economies of both countries and the well-being of their peoples.