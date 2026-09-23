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Command And Staff Training Is Conducted As Part Of“Power Of Unity 2026” Joint Military Exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2026-09-23 01:47:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Command and staff training was conducted as part of the“Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise, held in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

During the training, aimed at improving the staff capabilities of the participating units, including commanders' decision-making and unit management skills, the headquarters were deployed and established in designated areas, with measures taken to ensure camouflage and organize activities.

In accordance with the episodes, commanders carried out tasks related to assessing and analyzing the evolving situation, as well as making decisions at the“Gizilgaya” training center in the Khojavend region, the“Garabaghlar” training center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the“Boyuk-Zira” training area in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

During the training, particular attention was paid to enhancing the effectiveness of interoperability among the military personnel of the participating countries in the joint execution of assigned tasks.

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Trend News Agency

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