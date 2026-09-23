Investing In Education: 5 Ways To Prepare Students For The Jobs Of Tomorrow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) The landscape of modern work is changing rapidly, leaving many uncertain about whether they're adequately equipped to face the future. Even though America invests roughly $1 trillion in education every year, it's difficult to know whether that investment is truly preparing young people for what comes next.

“Our education system isn't evolving quickly enough to prepare our students for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS, a global education and talent solutions organization working with more than 30 million students a year to measure learning success and power human progress at every stage of life.“Students only get one chance at an education, and we have a responsibility to understand what's working, what's not and where additional support is needed.”









A diploma is still an important milestone, but what matters more than the piece of paper is whether graduates have the knowledge, skills and confidence to take meaningful next steps in pursuing further education or building careers. Students, families, educators, employers and policymakers all have a role to play in cultivating these opportunities.

Start the Conversation Early

Success isn't a single path anymore, so young people may benefit from thinking outside the traditional pipeline of high school to college to a good job to retirement. By prompting early conversations, parents can help their children begin sorting through their options well in advance. Encourage dinner table talks about favorite school subjects, what kind of work seems interesting and alternative pathways to build careers. The goal isn't necessarily to choose a life track immediately – just to start exploring ideas before the time arrives to lock in a decision.

Learn to Work with AI

In the age of AI, there's a balance to be found between fully embracing or avoiding it. Parents and educators can encourage thoughtful, responsible use of the AI tools reshaping modern workplaces – without sanctioning them as a way to get out of doing homework. Students should think critically about both the uses and limitations of AI, learning how these systems work but still recognizing when human judgment matters.

Get Real-World Experience Before Graduation

Textbooks and classrooms can teach a lot, but some of the most valuable lessons come from the real world. Summer jobs, internships, volunteering, co-op programs, job shadowing or small-scale forays into entrepreneurship can help kids discover where their talents and passions fit. It's also a chance to develop the soft skills that make great employees, like being punctual, working well with others and adapting to new situations.

Build Human Skills

There are certain abilities technology just can't replace, making them vital pieces of future-proof training. Strong communication, teamwork mindsets, critical thinking skills, civic reasoning and empathy translate well to many careers. Rather than focusing strictly on academics, teachers can shift lesson plans to encourage growth in these areas. Specialized hands-on talents and trades are also more insulated from technological disruptions.

Measure Progress Beyond Grades

Grades and test scores don't tell the whole story about career readiness, yet they're often treated as the only metric that matters in educational success. Policymakers have the opportunity to change how schools measure student progress, including by trading the one-size-fits-all rubrics for more personalized assessments that demonstrate proficiency in more comprehensive ways. Education is on the ballot this election season, so ask your local and state elected leaders about whether today's graduates are ready to face the future.

For information about a system that gives students, educators and employers clear evidence that learning is leading to opportunity, visit ETS.org.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

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