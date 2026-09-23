Nordic Naturals Champions Ocean Conservation At 42Nd Annual California Coastal Cleanup







Nordic Naturals team members and winners of the company's Ride the Wave sales competition collect litter during California Coastal Cleanup Day.

Nordic Naturals, a Brown Pelican Sponsor of California Coastal Cleanup Day, chose to focus its cleanup efforts on the coastline nearest its manufacturing plant in Vista, Calif. The day centered on giving back to the environment and community closest to where Nordic Naturals' products are made.

“Caring for our planet has always been an important part of who we are, so it felt right to focus this year's cleanup near the plant where our products come to life. Getting our own team, Ride the Wave winners, and valued partners out on the sand together is a great reminder that small, local actions can add up to a big impact for the health of our oceans and planet," said John Stockman, CEO of Nordic Naturals.

Nordic's Ride the Wave competition recognizes top-performing retail and healthcare partners from across the country. More than 1,800 retailers and healthcare practitioners participated in a competitive sales initiative. Winners received a fully hosted trip to attend the cleanup event, including round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, a tour of Nordic Naturals' manufacturing plant, an afternoon of educational sessions with experts, a chance to explore local attractions, and more. This year's honorees included Whole Foods Market (U.S. and Canada), Vitamin Shoppe, Sprouts, Vitamin Angels, healthcare professionals from across the country, WPIC, INFRA, and NCG. Proceeds from Ride the Wave support the California Coastal Commission.

Information about the statewide California Coastal Cleanup is available at . Learn more about Nordic Naturals at .

About Nordic Naturals:

Nordic Naturals is proud to be the #1 selling omega-3 brand in the U.S.‡, offering award-winning nutritional supplements to millions of happy customers and healthcare practitioners worldwide. In 1995, they revolutionized the omega-3 industry by pioneering manufacturing methods to produce exceptionally fresh, pure, and great-tasting omega-3 fish oil supplements. Today, they continue their commitment to supporting a healthy world with a growing portfolio of expertly formulated products made with research-backed ingredients in effective forms to support health across the entire body. Visit nordic.com for more information.

‡ Based on Stackline, Nielsen, and SPINS annual sales data in the U.S.







”Nordic Naturals is the #1 selling omega-3 brand in the U.S.‡

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Katie Whitlock

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