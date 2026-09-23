Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions For The Vanguard Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (VBU, VBG, VGAB, VAB, VSB, VSC, VCB, VGV, VLB, VRIF, VBAL, VCOR, VCNS, VCIP, VGRO and VVSG) TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final September 2026 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Cboe Canada and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on October 1, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable on October 8, 2026. Details of the“per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Vanguard ETF® Cboe Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBU 0.05889 92206G103 CA92206G1037 Monthly Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBG 0.04302 92206H101 CA92206H1010 Monthly Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VGAB 0.04849 92211F108 CA92211F1080 Monthly

To learn more about the Cboe Canada Exchange-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit .

Vanguard ETF® TSX Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio VBAL 0.19326 92207E107 CA92207E1079 Quarterly Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF VAB 0.06189 92203E101 CA92203E1016 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF VCB 0.07849 92210P107 CA92210P1071 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF VGV 0.05591 92210N102 CA92210N1024 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF VLB 0.06454 92211H104 CA92211H1047 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF VSB 0.04857 92203G106 CA92203G1063 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF VSC 0.07224 92203N101 CA92203N1015 Monthly Vanguard Global Core-Plus Bond ETF VCOR 0.08228 92214K104 CA92214K1049 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Ultra-Short Government Bond Index ETF VVSG 0.09086 92213B105 CA92213B1058 Monthly Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio VCNS 0.19055 92207C101 CA92207C1014 Quarterly Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio VCIP 0.18500 92208H109 CA92208H1091 Quarterly Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio VGRO 0.18914 92207X105 CA92207X1050 Quarterly Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio VRIF 0.08715 92211X109 CA92211X1096 Monthly

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit .

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $181 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $139 billion in assets (as of July 30, 2026) with 41 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $13.3 trillion (CAD $18.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4.9 trillion (CAD $6.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of July 30, 2026). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 492 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Gierasimczuk

Vanguard Canada Public Relations

Phone: 416-263-7087

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Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

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The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard). Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard. Vanguard ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.