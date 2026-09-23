MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The private fund pairs a covered-call income strategy with directional positions across digital assets, equities and cash

Dallas, TEXAS, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAG Wealth, the investment advisory arm of Digital Ascension Group (DAG), today announced that the Canary Macro Income Fund is available to Qualified Clients. The fund is managed by Canary Asset Management LLC, an actively managed fund family and subsidiary of Canary Capital Group Inc. that specializes in digital asset investment strategies, macro portfolios and institutional crypto solutions.







DAG Wealth Opens Canary Capital's Macro Income Fund to Qualified Clients

The fund aims to earn income with investments in traditional and digital assets.

“A lot of the families we work with want their digital assets and their traditional investments working together, not sitting in separate silos,” said Erin Friez, CEO of Digital Ascension Group.“Canary's team brings real experience in both markets, and this fund gives our advisers another option for clients. We're excited to see traditional finance and the crypto industry coming together like this.”

“The Canary Macro Income Fund (CMIF) has been designed to offer investors a strategy that has capabilities to offer performance across multiple market environments; that doesn't rely solely on rising markets to generate returns. CMIF brings together our team's deep expertise across macro investing, income strategies and crypto through an actively managed and risk-managed approach. Our fund can give investors greater flexibility in how and when they choose to take risk,” said Steven McClurg, Founder and CEO of Canary Capital Group Inc.

This is a private placement; investments are made only through the fund's offering documents, which detail the full risks and fees. Digital assets are highly volatile and are not FDIC-insured or SIPC-protected. You can only invest through the fund's confidential offering documents. Eligible DAG Wealth clients should review the fund's offering documents and consult with their advisor to evaluate suitability.

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any interest in the Canary Macro Income Fund. Any offer will be made only through the fund's confidential private placement memorandum, limited partnership agreement and subscription documents, and only to accredited investors as defined in Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933. Fund interests have not been registered under the Securities Act. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Advisory services are offered through Digital Ascension Group - Wealth (DAG Wealth), an SEC-registered investment adviser (CRD #328627). Registration doesn't imply a certain level of skill or training.

About DAG Wealth

DAG Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) that specializes in digital assets (crypto/blockchain)

Press Inquiries

Max Avery

max [at] dag.com



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