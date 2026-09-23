Miracles for Kids Welcomes J.P. Morgan Private Bank Executive Jennifer Schulman to Board of Directors

Attendees and guest speakers of the J.P. Morgan Private Bank & J. P. Morgan Chase Female Collective: Day of Empowerment: Nancy Gale, founder of JAMAH; Alana Stott, founder of Rakini; Autumn Strier, Co-founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids; invited and host

Miracles for Kids Newest Board Member, Jennifer Schulman with Laura Collins, Development/Community Engagement Senior Manager from Miracles for Kids

Longtime Orange County resident & financial services executive brings 30 years of experience to the nonprofit, supporting families with critically-ill children

- Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for KidsIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miracles for Kids, a Southern California nonprofit dedicated to supporting families with critically-ill children, has appointed Jennifer Schulman, executive director and banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, to its Board of Directors. Schulman brings the Board of Directors to 19 members and becomes the fourth woman currently serving on the board.With 30 years of experience in financial services, Schulman has extensive expertise working with successful individuals and families to navigate complex financial and planning needs. Her professional experience, longstanding ties to Orange County and commitment to philanthropy will support Miracles for Kids as the organization continues to expand its reach and impact for families facing a child's critical illness.“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the Miracles for Kids Board of Directors,” said Autumn Strier, co-founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids.“Jennifer brings tremendous professional experience, strong relationships within our community and, most importantly, a genuine compassion for the families we serve. As Miracles for Kids continues to grow, having thoughtful and engaged leaders like Jennifer at the table is invaluable. Her perspective, energy and commitment will help us strengthen our work and reach even more families when they need us most.”Schulman currently serves as an executive director and banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she partners with successful individuals and families to address the complexities of wealth. She provides guidance across investment management and planning needs, connecting clients with the firm's global capabilities and tailored strategies involving banking, custom lending, philanthropic giving and business transition planning, with attention to tax and estate planning considerations. Outside of work, Schulman enjoys spending time with her daughters, traveling and exploring her interests in health and wellness.“I am honored and truly excited to serve on the board of Miracles for Kids, an organization doing extraordinary work for families facing the unimaginable,” Schulman said.“What inspires me is the direct support they provide to families with critically-ill children - from housing, food and counseling to financial relief delivered exactly when and where it is needed most - along with the joyful moments they create to brighten the lives of Miracles families. Equally inspiring is the leadership of co-founder and CEO Autumn Strier, whose passion, strength and enduring commitment have guided the organization, as well as a board whose dedication to these families spans years. As a mother and longtime member of the Orange County community, I feel privileged to lend my time, experience and network to help expand this vital work.”Miracles for Kids supports families with critically-ill children through programs providing financial assistance, housing, basic necessities, wellness services and long-term stability. These programs are designed to help families remain stable amid the financial and emotional challenges of a child's critical illness so they can focus on treatment and recovery. To learn more, visit MiraclesForKids.# # #ABOUT MIRACLES FOR KIDS: Miracles for Kids is a non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2004 by Co-Founder & CEO, Autumn Strier, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2025, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children's, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children's, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children's Hospitals. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.

Tracy Keyser

P2R Inc.

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Miracles for Kids Welcomes J.P. Morgan Private Bank Executive Jennifer Schulman to Board of Directors News Provided By Tracy Keyser, P2R Inc. September 23, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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