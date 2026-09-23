Finavator Announces Global Release Of Book Mastering The Future Of Finance By CEO Michelle Beyo, Published By Wiley

Book Image of Mastering the Future of Finance

Authored by fintech leader Michelle Beyo, the book debuted following a 9-day, 6-city, 8-event pre-launch tour & exclusive VIP events in New York & Toronto.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --TORONTO, ON - September 23, 2026 - Finavator today announced the official release of Mastering the Future of Finance: How Data, Trust, and Tech Are Reshaping the Global Economy, authored by Finavator Founder & CEO Michelle Beyo and published globally by Wiley.The release follows an intensive speaking and book tour across North American financial hubs. The tour featured Beyo keynoting in Chicago, speaking at Stablecon USA in Washington, D.C., hosting the Open Banking Stage at MoneyLIVE North America in Chicago, delivering fireside chats at IgniteMN and FinovateFall in New York City, and hosting book signings across multiple tour stops.The tour featured an exclusive VIP pre-launch event sponsored by Prove at Polsinelli in New York City, titled Trust: The Driving Force Shaping the Future of Finance, with contributors David Birch (Author), Jane Barratt (MX), and Frances Zelazny (Prove). Beyo then delivered the opening keynote at the 5th Annual reIGNITE Conference in Muskoka, Ontario, engaging in a fireside chat with Founder Chris Adams.Beyo will continue her global book tour with upcoming panel sessions and a book signing at the Open Banking Expo in London, followed by Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas.Written by Michelle Beyo, Founder & CEO of Finavator and host of the Step into the Future of Finance podcast, the book delivers key perspectives for executives and innovators navigating complex global ecosystems. Drawing on over two decades of leadership across payments, digital identity, open banking, and blockchain, Beyo shares key industry insights and exclusive interviews with global leaders to examine what it takes to drive open, competitive, and trust-based financial innovation.Featured on the back cover of the book, global industry author David Birch notes that Beyo's work zeroes in on the single most critical challenge in modern financial technology: how the fintech ecosystem must acquire, protect, and scale trust in a digital first world. Carol Grunberg, Chief Partnerships Officer at AU10TIX, highlights that the text provides a vital, highly actionable roadmap for anyone navigating the convergence of digital identity, open banking, and AI. James Neville, CEO of Yaspa, adds that Michelle Beyo's book masterfully breaks down how open finance can bridge the gap between legacy constraints and innovative, user centric solutions. OB Rawls, Partner at Wellesley Hills Financial, highlights that the book offers an indispensable, forward looking guide for payment leaders and financial institutions navigating the shift to embedded finance and digital transformation.Key elements featured in Mastering the Future of Finance include:Fintech, BaaS & Embedded Finance: Building and scaling modern financial services.Open Data, Digital ID & Cybersecurity: Navigating data portability, identity verification, and security frameworks.AI, Blockchain, & Digital Currencies: Understanding decentralized networks and digital assets."We are entering a new era of finance where data control, fast payments, and digital trust define success," said Michelle Beyo. "My goal with this book is to help leaders understand the nine core elements driving change to allow them to build open, competitive, and secure financial experiences."To celebrate the release, Finavator is hosting an official Canadian launch event and industry panel in Toronto's Distillery District, hosted by Angella Goran, CEO of RNTR, and featuring Eyal Sivan ("Mr. Open Banking"), Amber Scott (Outlier Compliance Group), and Braulio Lam.Mastering the Future of Finance is available today in hardcover and digital formats through major booksellers and online retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Wiley.About FinavatorFinavator Inc. is an award winning financial strategy and payments consultancy specializing in open banking, digital identity, payment optimization, and go-to-market strategies. For more information, visit [ ]Media Contact:Finavator CommunicationsEmail:...LinkedIn: [ )

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Finavator Announces Global Release of Book Mastering the Future of Finance by CEO Michelle Beyo, Published by Wiley News Provided By Finavator September 23, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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