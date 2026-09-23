The Dr. Lydia Show Returns November 1 For An All-New Season

Dr. Lydia Roxborough returns with a new season featuring powerful conversations on business, leadership, faith, family, purpose and success.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Dr. Lydia Show is officially returning for an exciting new season beginning November 1, 2026, bringing viewers a fresh lineup of inspiring conversations, practical insight and powerful stories designed to educate, empower and transform.Hosted by Dr. Lydia Roxborough formerly Smith, businesswoman, entrepreneur, author, speaker and Doctor of Business Administration in Finance, The Dr. Lydia Show enters its new season with an expanded focus on the conversations that matter most in today's world.The new season will explore business and entrepreneurship, financial empowerment, leadership, faith, family, relationships, personal development and purpose, while introducing audiences to remarkable entrepreneurs, community leaders, professionals, creatives and everyday people with extraordinary stories.“This new season represents growth,” said Dr. Lydia Roxborough.“I want The Dr. Lydia Show to be a place where we can have conversations that are meaningful, educational, uplifting and sometimes uncomfortable because those are often the conversations that create real change. I want every person who watches to leave with something they can apply to their own life.”MORE THAN AN INTERVIEW SHOWAt the heart of The Dr. Lydia Show is a mission to turn conversation into impact.Each episode will go beyond surface-level interviews, giving guests an opportunity to share their journeys, challenges, lessons and defining moments while providing viewers with practical wisdom they can use in their own lives.The upcoming season will feature conversations surrounding:* Entrepreneurship and building successful businesses* Financial literacy and wealth creation* Leadership and professional development* Faith, purpose and personal growth* Marriage, relationships and family* Women's empowerment* Overcoming adversity* Community development* Health, lifestyle and wellness* Legacy and generational success* Inspiring personal stories* Current issues affecting families, businesses and communitiesThe show will also spotlight individuals and organizations making meaningful contributions within their industries and communities.A NEW SEASON. A BIGGER VISION.The November 1 premiere marks more than the return of The Dr. Lydia Show. It represents the beginning of a renewed vision for the platform one centered on education, empowerment, authenticity and impact.Dr. Roxborough brings to the show her experience in business, finance, leadership, entrepreneurship and family, creating conversations that bridge professional success with the realities of everyday life.“My journey has taught me that success isn't only about what you accomplish,” Dr. Roxborough added.“It is about what you learn, who you help, what you overcome and the legacy you leave behind. This season, we're going deeper into all of it.”PREMIERING NOVEMBER 1The new season of The Dr. Lydia Show officially premieres November 1, 2026.Additional announcements regarding featured guests, special segments, viewing platforms and upcoming episodes will be released ahead of the premiere.Viewers are encouraged to follow The Dr. Lydia Show and Dr. Lydia Smith on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, guest announcements, show clips and updates leading into the new season.ABOUT DR. LYDIA ROXBOROUGHDr. Lydia Roxborough is an entrepreneur, business leader, speaker and Doctor of Business Administration in Finance whose work encompasses business development, financial education, leadership and entrepreneurship. Through her businesses, speaking, media and community initiatives, Dr. Roxborough is committed to helping individuals recognize opportunities, overcome challenges and create lasting impact for themselves, their families and their communities.MEDIA & INTERVIEW INQUIRIESFor media interviews, guest appearances, partnerships, sponsorship opportunities and additional information regarding *The Dr. Lydia Show*, please contact:The Dr. Lydia ShowWebsite: []( )Phone: 561-899-1663Email:.../...The Dr. Lydia Show - New Season Premieres November 1, 2026

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The Dr. Lydia Show Returns November 1 for an All-New Season News Provided By Aljdaas Isles, Inc. September 23, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media



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