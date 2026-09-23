Kind Behavioral Health Highlights ABA Therapy And School Support This Fall

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The North Carolina and Georgia autism provider explains how ABA therapy and IEP support help children with autism build skills for the classroom.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the 2026-27 school year in session across North Carolina and Georgia, Kind Behavioral Health (KBH) is raising awareness of how applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy helps children with autism build the skills they use at school. KBH serves children and teens with autism ages 1 through 18 at 18 clinics in North Carolina and one clinic in Savannah, Georgia.About 1 in 31 children aged 8 has been identified with autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, based on 2022 data. In schools, autism was the primary disability for 13 percent of the 7.5 million students ages 3 to 21 who received special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) during the 2022-23 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.KBH describes ABA as using the science of learning to help people lead independent, successful lives, and the organization cites more than 40 years of research showing the approach can teach new skills and improve challenging behavior. Each child's individualized plan of care comes from a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), who also analyzes session data to confirm the plan is working. Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) deliver the one-on-one teaching during sessions. Most clients need 15 to 40 hours of treatment per week to make meaningful progress, according to KBH, which recommends sessions five days a week.In KBH's Classroom Readiness Program, children as young as 4 prepare for school in a classroom-like setting at the clinic, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., five days a week. They practice following instructions, moving between activities, managing sensory needs, asking for attention appropriately and getting along with classmates. Staff teach those routines with visual aids, schedules, role-play and social stories.For students with autism who are already in school, KBH's BCBAs and RBTs provide IEP support and school consultation. The team conducts assessments, works with caregivers and school districts, helps school staff put effective strategies in place, collects data and writes reports. Caregivers also get help understanding their child's rights under IDEA, and the team advocates for families to make sure schools follow through on agreed accommodations.Families who suspect autism and want a diagnosis can request an autism diagnostic evaluation from KBH's licensed psychologists, who assess kids and teens through age 17.KBH is an in-network provider with most major insurance plans, including Medicaid and TRICARE, and its team verifies coverage and handles authorization for families. Caregivers who want to start services or ask questions can call (919) 948-4240.About Kind Behavioral HealthKind Behavioral Health (KBH) has provided autism services in North Carolina since 2006 and now operates 18 clinics across the Charlotte, Triangle, Triad, Eastern NC and Western NC regions, along with a clinic in Savannah, Georgia. The organization provides ABA therapy for children and teens ages 1 through 18 and offers autism diagnostic evaluations. Its mission is to improve the lives of children with autism and their caregivers, and its team works by the motto "Think big, have fun, do good, & be kind." For more information, call (919) 948-4240 or visit kindbh.

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Kind Behavioral Health Highlights ABA Therapy and School Support This Fall News Provided By MGMT Digital September 23, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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