The Hernandez Insurance Group Named Insurance Professional Of The Year In Mesa Arizona

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mesa Allstate agency known for personalized auto, home, and business coverage earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition with 4.9 stars across 206 reviews.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MESA, AZ - The Hernandez Insurance Group: Allstate Insurance has been named Insurance Professional of the Year in Mesa, AZ, by the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on aggregated public consumer review data. The recognition reflects strong customer feedback for the downtown Mesa agency, which holds a 4.9-star rating across 206 reviews.

The Hernandez Insurance Group is a locally owned Allstate agency serving Arizona families and businesses with customized, cost-effective coverage. Led by agency owner Pedro Hernandez, the team helps clients navigate complex insurance options for auto, home, renters, condo, landlords, flood, umbrella, life, motorcycle, boat, RV, business, and commercial auto. The agency's promise is to provide unbiased solutions that evolve as clients' lives and needs change.

Pedro Hernandez opened the agency on September 1, 2023, and was named the youngest Allstate agency owner in Arizona at that time. He brings more than 9 years of Allstate experience across local agency and corporate roles, with a focus on writing the right auto and home policies, educating customers on coverage before a loss, and treating clients like family. The agency now operates from a larger downtown Mesa office with a growing team of licensed sales representatives.

Visitors can find The Hernandez Insurance Group at 166 W Main St, Suite 202, Mesa, AZ 85201. Quotes, coverage reviews, and contact options are available by phone at (480) 883-8798 or through the company website.

The Insurance Professional of the Year Mesa recognition is issued by the Consumer Ratings Institute using publicly accessible consumer reviews. It does not replace professional advice or guarantee future performance, but it highlights consistent public feedback for The Hernandez Insurance Group in its category and market.

About The Hernandez Insurance Group: Allstate Insurance

The Hernandez Insurance Group is a Mesa, Arizona Allstate agency offering auto, home, life, business, and related personal and commercial insurance with personalized guidance for Arizona clients. Located at 166 W Main St, Suite 202, Mesa, AZ 85201. Contact: (480) 883-8798; Email:...; .

Home, Auto, and Business Insurance Agents in Mesa, AZ:

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Pedro Hernandez

The Hernandez Insurance Group: Allstate Insurance

(480) 883-8798

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The Hernandez Insurance Group Named Insurance Professional of the Year in Mesa Arizona News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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