LOOPWELL PARTNERS WITH PINNACLE CONFERENCE TO BRING ACCREDITED EDUCATION TO HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

Guests look on at Loopwell's Screening of [M] Factor 2 Experience before the launch of the [M] Factor Academy on March 12, 2026.

New Jersey women's well-being club launches partnership with women-founded Pinnacle with programs focused on breast cancer and menopause.

- Debbie LooneyMONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW JERSEY - September 23, 2026 - Loopwell, a women's well-being club and community space, today announced a new partnership with Pinnacle Conference, LLC, bringing accredited continuing education to health professionals through eligible Loopwell programming.Founded by physicians Dr. Natalie Crawford, Dr. Pamela Mehta, and Dr. Rupa Wong, Pinnacle shares Loopwell's commitment to creating meaningful education that supports people in both their professional and personal lives. Through the partnership, physicians, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, mental health professionals, behavioral health providers, and other health professionals can earn continuing education credit through eligible Loopwell experiences.The partnership launches this fall with two accredited programs focused on women's health: Beyond the Pink with Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky and [M] Factor Academy, an educational program exploring the science, medicine, and lived experience of menopause. The timing coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Menopause Awareness Month.Beyond the Pink with Dr. Eleonora TeplinskyLoopwell's first accredited program takes place September 30, featuring board-certified medical oncologist Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky for the launch of her book, Beyond the Pink: Navigating Life, Health, and Breast Cancer.Moderated by OB/GYN and 24-year breast cancer survivor Dr. Corinne Menn, the evening will explore breast cancer care, survivorship, fertility, menopause, and patient advocacy. The eligible educational portion offers 2 accredited CE hours.September 30, 2026 | 7:00–9:00 PM | Loopwell, 80 Maple Ave, Montclair, NJTickets are $60 and include a copy of Beyond the Pink. The evening is open to health professionals and community members and includes the fireside conversation, audience Q&A, book signing, and community gathering. Register at loopwithus.Partners & Sponsors: PAXMAN Scalp Cooling, Women in Medicine NJ, Wayne Radiology Center, Let's Talk Women's Health & Wellness, and Watchung Booksellers.[M] Factor AcademyLoopwell will follow Beyond the Pink with [M] Factor Academy, expanding its accredited programming into menopause education. The program brings together medical education and the lived experience of menopause, giving health professionals an opportunity to deepen their understanding of menopause and its impact on women's health. [M] Factor Academy will also offer 2 accredited CE hours.Together, the two programs mark the beginning of a growing slate of accredited educational experiences at Loopwell spanning women's health, mental health, wellness, and whole-person health.“We've always believed well-being happens in spaces built for learning and connection,” said Debbie Looney, Founder and CEO of Loopwell.“Through this partnership, we're extending that to the health professionals who spend their careers creating that same experience for others. Our goal is for them to leave having learned something valuable, made a meaningful connection, and experienced something that supports their own well-being, too.”AccreditationBoth Beyond the Pink and [M] Factor Academy are accredited for 2 CE hours through Pinnacle Conference, LLC, with credit available through ACCME, ANCC NCPD (CNE), AAPA Category 1, and Interprofessional Continuing Education (IPCE). Required accreditation statements for each activity will accompany its individual program materials.About LoopwellLoopwell is a women's well-being club and community built around a simple idea: well-being is better when we experience it together. Located in New Jersey, Loopwell brings together evidence-based programming, classes, and in-person experiences supporting the six core pillars of well-being. Loopwell serves both individuals and companies through wellness classes, expert-led education, community gatherings, corporate programming, private events, and accredited education for health professionals.About Pinnacle Conference, LLCPinnacle Conference, LLC is a continuing interprofessional healthcare education organization founded by physicians Dr. Natalie Crawford, Dr. Pamela Mehta, and Dr. Rupa Wong. Pinnacle is jointly accredited by the ACCME, ACPE, and ANCC and partners with organizations to build educational experiences that support health professionals and improve patient care.

Gillian Mury

Loopwell

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LOOPWELL PARTNERS WITH PINNACLE CONFERENCE TO BRING ACCREDITED EDUCATION TO HEALTH PROFESSIONALS News Provided By Loopwell September 23, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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