Second Saraighat Rail-Cum-Road Bridge To Boost Multimodal Connectivity In Northeast

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 23 (IANS) The second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge, along with the doubling of the Agthori-Kamakhya railway section, is set to significantly augment rail and road connectivity across the Brahmaputra and strengthen the transportation network of Assam and the Northeast, officials said on Wednesday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking the project, which includes doubling of the 7.2-km railway track between Agthori and Kamakhya stations and construction of a 1.3-km-long double-decker rail-cum-road bridge over the Brahmaputra.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the project would strengthen rail and road connectivity across the Brahmaputra, augment transportation capacity in Guwahati and support the wider connectivity requirements of the Northeastern region.

The existing Saraighat Bridge was completed in September 1962, with the first engine crossing the bridge on September 23, 1962.

For more than six decades, it has served as a vital link between the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra and an important gateway to the Northeast.

"With passenger and freight traffic in the region continuing to grow, augmentation of capacity along the critical corridor has assumed increasing importance," CPRO Sharma said.

According to the CPRO, the 7.2-km railway-doubling project between Agthori and Kamakhya was sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways in 2024, following which detailed planning and tendering were taken up.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been entrusted with execution of the project.

Given the location of the new bridge in a highly developed urban environment, the project has involved considerable challenges related to land acquisition, removal of encroachments and shifting of existing utilities.

CPRO Sharma said that with the proactive support of the state government and local administration, a substantial part of these challenges had already been addressed.

NFR continues to coordinate with the concerned state agencies to resolve the remaining issues and facilitate progressive availability of work fronts, he added.

"Meanwhile, the project has advanced substantially on the engineering front, with geotechnical investigations completed and major engineering, design and construction-drawing activities under way," the official said.

A major component of the project is the 1.3-km-long double-decker rail-cum-road bridge over the Brahmaputra.

The lower deck will carry two railway lines, while the upper deck will accommodate a three-lane road carriageway along with a footpath.

In comparison, the existing Saraighat Bridge carries a single railway line and a two-lane road.

The main bridge will be constructed on well foundations with a welded Open Web Girder (OWG) superstructure having a span length of 125 metres, CPRO Sharma said.

The main bridge will be connected through approach viaducts on either side, with around 600 metres on the Agthori side and 200 metres on the Kamakhya side.

The project will also interface with the road approaches being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), providing connectivity towards Jalukbari on one side and the Agthori-side road network on the other.

Advanced digital monitoring and bridge instrumentation systems will be incorporated to facilitate effective monitoring of the structure and its performance.

The construction methodology is being tailored to the challenging conditions of the Brahmaputra, with particular focus on foundation construction, structural erection, quality assurance, construction safety and long-term durability.

The Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge is significant not only for doubling the Agthori-Kamakhya railway section but also as an integrated rail and road infrastructure project supporting the wider transportation network of Guwahati and the Northeast.

The additional railway capacity is expected to facilitate smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic, while the three-lane road component will strengthen connectivity between the northern and southern banks of the city and support its future transportation requirements.

By bringing together rail, road and associated approach infrastructure as a single integrated corridor, the project will enhance multimodal connectivity across the Brahmaputra.

The project is being closely supported and monitored by the concerned authorities, including the Railway Board, reflecting its importance for connectivity and capacity enhancement in the Northeastern region.

With preparatory works substantially progressed, the project is now entering the execution phase and preparatory activities, with piling works targeted to commence from October 2026.

The project is scheduled for completion within the next few years, with the project team aiming to complete the works on time while maintaining high standards of quality, safety, engineering excellence, durability and technological advancement.

Once completed, the Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge will augment rail and road capacity across the Brahmaputra, strengthen connectivity between the two banks of Guwahati and facilitate smoother movement of passengers and goods, further strengthening the transportation network of Assam and the Northeastern region.