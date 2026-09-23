K'taka Assembly Session Extended To Discuss Drought

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Assembly session has been extended by one day to facilitate a detailed discussion on the worsening drought situation in the state.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said more than 200 taluks were facing severe drought conditions and that the situation had become serious.

“The severity of the drought in the state has increased. More than 200 taluks have been affected by severe drought, and the situation is serious. Therefore, the Assembly session has been extended by one day to discuss the drought,” Shivakumar said.

He added that legislators and public representatives wanted to discuss the drought situation in detail.“Ministers and the Deputy Chief Ministers will officially respond to the questions and suggestions raised by legislators during the proceedings,” he said.

On the proposal to take an all-party delegation to Delhi, Shivakumar said all political party leaders had agreed to the move.“It has been decided to take an all-party delegation to Delhi to discuss drought relief and assistance from the Centre. Leaders of all parties have agreed to this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said the Congress is confident it will win all four seats in the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council elections.“We are confident of winning all four seats in the Legislative Council elections. We selected good candidates one year in advance. The party and the government will work together,” he said.

Shivakumar spoke to the media near the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office after a meeting with ministers and party legislators about the elections. He said elections had been announced for four Legislative Council seats and that, as the Assembly session was underway, he met with legislators on Wednesday to discuss the elections and provide guidance.

“All ministers and legislators will take responsibility and work for the elections,” he said.

On his proposed visit to Delhi, Shivakumar said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an appointment.“I have written to the Prime Minister seeking time for a meeting. Once the appointment is given, an all-party delegation will be taken to Delhi,” he said.