BJP Appoints New State In-Charges Nitin Nabin Congratulates Appointees

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday announced a fresh set of appointments of state in-charges and co-in-charges for various states and J&K.

The appointments, detailed in an official press release from the party's central office, take effect immediately and cover organisational responsibilities across nearly all states and J&K. In a post on X, Nabin congratulated the newly appointed State Prabharis and Sah Prabharis.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, their efforts would strengthen the organisation and help realise the collective dream of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Notable appointments include Smriti Irani as in-charge for both Chandigarh and Haryana, with Siddharth Shambhu as co-in-charge for Chandigarh and Bhola Singh for Haryana. Baijayant Jay Panda has been named state in-charge for Maharashtra, assisted by co-in-charges Amit Malviya, Sadanand Shet Tanavade and Kamaljeet Sahrawat.

In Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Tawde will serve as state in-charge, with Jagadish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pradeep Verma and Anant Ojha as co-in-charges. Sunil Bansal has been assigned to both Telangana and West Bengal. For Telangana, Abhay Patil and Rekha Sharma are co-in-charges, while West Bengal's co-in-charges are Lal Singh Arya, Rajendra Singh and Pinki Kushwaha.

Other key assignments include Biplab Kumar Deb as in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, with Rekha Verma as co-in-charge; Ram Madhav for Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand; Harish Dwivedi for Bihar and Karnataka; and Satish Poonia for J&K and Punjab. Mangal Pandey has been named for Assam, while Arvind Bhadauria will head Andhra Pradesh with Vanathi Srinivasan as co-in-charge.

Nabin has also appointed Ashish Usha Agrawal as convenor of the media department and Anil Baluni as co-ordinator of the communication department.

The list further covers smaller states and J&K, including assignments for Andaman & Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura. Several leaders hold dual or multiple responsibilities.

The circular, issued by national office in-charge Tarun Chugh to all state presidents and organisational general secretaries, aims to strengthen the party's organisational network ahead of future electoral and organisational programmes.