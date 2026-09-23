Name Warangal Airport After A Freedom Fighter, Not By Religion: Raja Singh

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Wednesday said that the proposed Warangal Airport should not be named after any individual based on religion and called for naming it after a freedom fighter who contributed to the liberation of Telangana from the Nizam's rule.

In a post on X, Singh said the airport's name should reflect Warangal's legacy of“courage, struggle and sacrifice” and honour those who fought for the freedom and dignity of the people of Telangana. The Warangal Airport should not be named after any individual on the basis of religion. Its name should honour a great freedom fighter who fought against the Nizam and made a significant contribution to the liberation of Telangana. Warangal carries a proud legacy of courage, struggle and sacrifice. The name of its airport should reflect that history and pay tribute to those who fought for the freedom and dignity of the people of Telangana. - Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) September 23, 2026 "The Warangal Airport should not be named after any individual based on religion. Its name should honour a great freedom fighter who fought against the Nizam and made a significant contribution to the liberation of Telangana," he said.

"Warangal carries a proud legacy of courage, struggle and sacrifice. The name of its airport should reflect that history and pay tribute to those who fought for the freedom and dignity of the people of Telangana," Singh added.

Raja Singh proposes names of Telangana liberation heroes

In his letter to CM Revanth Reddy, he proposed the names of the following freedom fighters -- Doddhi Komuraiah, Chityala Ilamma, Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, Kalkoji Narayana Rao. The real heroes of Telangana, he said, were those who contributed to the Telangana liberation struggle. MLA also urged not to name the airport after a leader of any contemporary party, including the Congress, which is currently in power here.

Owaisi suggests naming airport after 1857 freedom fighter

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking the naming of the proposed Mamnoor Airport after Moulvi Syed Alauddin, a freedom fighter and a native of the undivided Warangal district. He also served as the Imam of the Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad.

In his letter, Owaisi highlighted the historic role played by Moulvi Syed Alauddin during India's First War of Independence. Owaisi noted that the request comes in response to the state government's invitation to the public to suggest suitable names for the airport.

"I welcome your recent invitation to the people of Telangana to suggest a suitable name for the airport. In this regard, I request that the airport be named 'Moulvi Syed Alauddin Airport', in honour of one of the prominent brave freedom fighters native to the undivided Warangal District, associated with Hyderabad's resistance to British rule during the 1857 uprising," he wrote.

Historical Significance of Mamnoor Airport

Owaisi further highlighted the historical significance of Mamnoor Airport, which was built in the 1930s during the reign of the Nizam of Hyderabad and is among the oldest airports in the country.

"The Mamnoor Airport was built in the 1930s during the reign of the Nizam of Hyderabad. It is one of the oldest airports in India; it was constructed to benefit the paper industry's business and also help industries like the Azam Jahi Mills at Warangal," he said. According to Owaisi's letter, the airport was constructed to facilitate the paper industry and support industrial establishments such as the Azam Jahi Mills in Warangal district.

Tribute to Moulvi Syed Alauddin

Moulvi Syed Alauddin, along with Turrebaz Khan, led the historic resistance against the British Residency in Hyderabad on July 17, 1857. He was subsequently captured and imprisoned in the Cellular Jail.

Owaisi said that Alauddin's contribution represents an important chapter in the history of Hyderabad and the freedom struggle in South India. The letter stated that naming the airport after Moulvi Syed Alauddin would be a fitting tribute to his courage and sacrifice and would also ensure that the legacy of a largely unsung freedom fighter is remembered by future generations. (ANI)

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