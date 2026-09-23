PM Modi Chairs Chintan Shivir Ministers Deliberate On Viksit Bharat

The first day of the Union Council of Ministers' meeting, being held as part of the Chintan Shivir and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth, concluded on Wednesday. The deliberations focused on the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, with several ministries making presentations outlining their key initiatives, ongoing work and future plans.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the meeting, emphasised the importance of taking government schemes and programmes forward with public trust and public participation, with the collective objective of achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Preparations for Day 2

Sources said that six to seven groups comprising different ministries have also been formed during the Chintan Shivir. These groups will deliberate on various themes and prepare presentations for the second day of the meeting.

The presentations prepared by these groups will be made during the second day of the Chintan Shivir tomorrow, with further discussions expected on the roadmap, priorities and initiatives aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Reviewing Roadmap for Viksit Bharat

The meeting also witnessed discussions on the roadmap and priorities for further strengthening government initiatives in line with the vision of a developed India.

The Chintan Shivir will resume tomorrow morning, with further deliberations and presentations by various ministries. The meeting is a formal meeting of the Council of Ministers and will focus on stocktaking as well as future planning and reviewing the work underway across Government and identifying the next set of ideas, reforms and priorities towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the sources said.

The Viksit Bharat exercise has been underway since 2021. The Chintan Shivir will take this process forward. It brings together the work being done by Groups of Secretaries, Ministries and Departments, Cabinet Secretariat and NITI Aayog, including reforms, ease of living, reduction of compliances and other governance priorities. (ANI)

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